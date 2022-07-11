Paladin Cloud Launches New Cloud Security and Governance Platform

As more organizations migrate their data, applications, and workloads to the cloud, securing the infrastructure remains a challenge. Security teams don't always know exactly what is happening within each cloud environment, making it difficult to detect when security policies are being violated.

That's the problem Paladin Cloud aims to solve with its security-as-code platform.

Paladin Cloud’s platform is intended to help developers and DevOps teams safeguard their applications and data, both in testing and production. It accomplishes this goal by providing teams with full visibility into the organization's various cloud services and systems. The platform includes a plugin-based architecture that helps developers connect to and ingest data from sources including code repositories, threat intelligence systems, container scanning, API gateways, and cloud-based enterprise systems such as Kubernetes.

Supported vendor systems include Qualys Vulnerability Assessment Platform, Bitbucket, Trend Micro Deep Security, Tripwire, Venafi Certificate Management, and Red Hat. Security teams can write rules based on data collected by these plugins to get a complete picture of the organization's cloud security posture.

"The platform discovers assets, evaluates policy, creates issues for policy violations, and prioritizes remediation," according to a page on Paladin Cloud's GitHub repository. If fixes for policy violations have already been defined, then the platform can go ahead and execute those actions to remediate the issues. This way, the platform provides automatic detection and remediation of violations such as unauthorized access, misconfigured systems, and insecure APIs.

Organizations can also take advantage of the platform's extensible policy management to oversee hybrid clouds, where the data and applications are hosted on both public and private infrastructure.

According to the GitHub page, Paladin Cloud lists various out-of-the-box features on its GitHub page, including continuous asset discovery, ability to search all discovered resources, custom policies and custom auto-fix actions, dynamic asset grouping to view compliance, exception management, OAuth2 support, and role-based access control.

The platform is now generally available for Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Along with announcing the platform's availability, the company announced a $3.3 million seed financing round.