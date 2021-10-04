One Identity Acquires OneLogin to Boost Identity Security Portfolio

One Identity, a company providing unified identity security solutions, acquired San Francisco-based identity access management provider OneLogin to provide customers with a consolidated platform for managing networks and securing user identities.

One Identity provides identity-focused security products that range from privileged access management (PAM) to endpoint privilege management (EPM), identity governance and administration (IGA), log management, active directory management and security (ADMS). The company plans to integrate OneLogin’s product portfolio, which spans single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, and user provisioning, into its products to help enterprises deliver consistent access policies, manage privileged and non-privileged accounts, and secure user and machine identities across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments.

With enterprises shifting more of their applications and workloads to use cloud infrastructure and maintaining a hybrid workforce of employees working remotely and on-premises, the need to protect and manage online identity is critical. Attackers are increasingly targeting identity and authentication to break into applications and systems. Verizon’s 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report found that 70% of breaches are linked to privileged account abuse and 61% involve improper management of credentials.

"By adding OneLogin to our portfolio, and incorporating it into our cloud-first Unified Identity Security Platform, we can help customers holistically correlate all identities, verify everything before granting access to critical assets and provide real-time visibility into suspicious login activity," Bhagwat Swaroop, president and general manager of One Identity, said in a statement. "With identity at the core, customers can now implement an adaptive zero trust strategy and dramatically improve their overall cybersecurity posture."

The deal closed Oct. 1, but the financial terms of the acquisition was not disclosed. More details about the acquisition can be found here.