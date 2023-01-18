Okta Expands No-Code Offerings for Identity Cloud

Every organization has its own set of identity requirements, which means very few identity platforms have everything right out of the box. Administrators have to customize the identity workflow to address their security, privacy, compliance needs while balancing ease-of-use. For many organizations, that means developers are writing custom code to secure and manage identity workflows.

Okta has introduced Actions Integrations, easily integrated third-party components that extend Okta Customer Identity Cloud with new features and capabilities. These components make third-party connections directly, without having to write any code, Okta said.

Actions Integrations "solve common identity needs that aren’t addressed out of the box by Okta Customer Identity Cloud," Okta said in a blog post announcing the general availability of Actions Integrations. This way, developers can focus on the core product features and less on building out code to manage authentication and identity.

The Marketplace already has a number of security- and privacy-focused components – such as for identity proofing (to verify the end user's identity), consent management (capture and tract consent through the customer lifecycle), and data collection (directly from users). Even as Okta provides more no-code options, it will continue to support developers and partners who want to build their own integrations.

"The Auth0 Marketplace hosts all available integrations where developers can find the pieces that are missing from their identity flow," Okta said.