New Open Source Tools Launched for Adversary Simulation

NetSPI announced new open source adversary simulation tools PowerHuntShares and PowerHunt, to help enterprise defenders discover vulnerable network shares and manage the attack surface.The tools, developed by NetSPI's senior director Scott Sutherland, will help defense, identity and access management (IAM), andsecurity operations center (SOC) teams discover vulnerable network shares and improve detections, the company says.PowerHuntShares inventories, analyzes, and reports excessive privilege assigned to SMB shares on Active Directory domain joined computers. This capability helps address the risks of excessive share permissions in Active Directory environments that can lead to data exposure, privilege escalation, and ransomware attacks within enterprise environments.PowerHunt, a modular threat hunting framework, identifies signs of compromise based on artifacts from common MITRE ATT&CK techniques and detects anomalies and outliers specific to the target environment. PowerHunt automates the collection of artifacts at scale using PowerShell remoting and perform initial analysis. It can also output easy to consume .csv files so that additional triage and analysis can be done using other tools and processes.