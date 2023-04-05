informa
DR Tech
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

New GRC Platform TrustRegister Links Risk to Revenue Impact

The new TrustRegister application allows companies to proactively surface risks and remediation plans via programmatic risk assessments.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 05, 2023
the header of a piece of legal document showing the word Contract
Source: Maksym Dykha via Adobe Stock Photo

TrustCloud's latest application, TrustRegister, empowers businesses to verify and assure trust in every relationship, to its portfolio.

TrustRegister allows companies to leverage programmatic risk assessments to proactively identify risks, simplify collaboration, and understand risk-related revenue and business impact, TrustCloud says. Because TrustRegister ties contracts and customers to risks, businesses can assess risk-related revenue impact and see exactly how risks will affect the bottom line.

Companies relying on frameworks such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001 for compliance are required to complete risk assessments to identify and document potential threats, the likelihood of occurrence, and effective plans to mitigate the threats. TrustRegister automatically assigns, notifies, and prioritizes tasks and remediation plans to reduce enterprise risk. Automated workflows streamline collaboration across dispersed teams.

“TrustCloud is empowering InfoSec leaders to make a business case for GRC programs because they know the revenue and liability impact of security and privacy risks,” said Sravish Sridhar, Founder, and CEO of TrustCloud.

TrustCloud's predictive Trust Assurance platform elevates governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) into a profit canter, the company says.

