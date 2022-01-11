informa
/
Announcements
Event
Beyond Passwords: New Thinking and Strategies for Authentication | January 27 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Securing Your APIs: What You Need to Know | January 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Beyond Spam and Phishing: Emerging Email-based Threats | January 18 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext

Tech News and Analysis

DR Tech
Quick Hits

Honeywell Adds Deception Tech to Building Automation Systems Security

New OT security platform directs attackers toward phony assets to deflect threats.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
January 11, 2022

Building technologies giant Honeywell now offers deception technology as part of a new cybersecurity platform for OT systems in commercial buildings.

Honeywell's new offering - Honeywell Threat Defense Platform (HTDP) - is based on Acalvio Technologies' autonomous deception technology, which provides a proactive security approach designed to confuse and lure attackers to decoy assets in order to protect actual data and assets.

HTPD directs attackers toward phony assets that appear to be actual OT and IT devices to deflect threats. The new deception-based platform is offered either as an on-premise product or as a cloud-based service. 

Honeywell Ventures is an investor in Acalvio Technologies, and HTPD is an expansion of that relationship, according to Honeywell.

"The quantity and complexity of cyberattacks unfortunately are increasing every day, reinforcing the need for building owners and operators to rigorously monitor, maintain and protect their OT environments," said Mirel Sehic, global director of cybersecurity at Honeywell Building Technologies, in a statement. "Incorporating Acalvio's autonomous deception technology into our OT cybersecurity toolbelt provides a highly effective solution to help protect our customers’ buildings from increasingly sophisticated attacks."

Building automation systems are an often-forgotten attack vector that straddles the physical security and cybersecurity worlds. Building hacks thus far have been rare, but there have been a few recent incidents of note.

Read more about Honeywell's new OT security offering.

IoTVulnerabilities/ThreatsAttacks/BreachesRiskOperations
Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports