informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext

Tech News and Analysis

DR Tech
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Google Touts Security Features for Gmail, Drive

Company executives at Google I/O described tools such as About This Image, Safe Browsing API, and others to help keep users safe online.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 11, 2023
Google logo against a white environment with a black magnifying glass over the logo
Source: 76522_1280 via Pixabay

Google made a number of security announcements at Google I/O on Wednesday to help users access the Internet safely.

Google reaffirmed its commitment to passwordless last week by enabling passkey sign-on for Google Accounts. At Google I/O, Google also released a new version of its Safe Browsing API to help check and identify dangerous sites and files faster than before. Coming soon in a few weeks, Gmail users would be able to scan the dark web for their Gmail addresses and receive guidance on what actions to take if their addresses are found.

The company currently blocks more than 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware before they can infect Gmail users. Along the same lines, Google will offer spam filtering for Google Drive by introducing a new view that makes it easier to review Drive files, flag Drive files which could be potentially spam, and otherwise keep users safe from potentially unwanted or abusive content. "Drive will also automatically classify content into spam view just like Gmail does today, preventing you from ever having to notice dangerous or unwanted files," Jen Fitzpatrick, Senior Vice President of Core Systems & Experiences at Google, wrote in the announcement message.

Other announcements include expanding an API used by online publishers such as Facebook and Yobo to classify and review potential child sexual abuse material in video, and the About This Image tool to help users evaluate the reliability of visual content online. About This Image fights misinformation by providing context such as when the image, or similar images, were first indexed by Google, where it may have first appeared, and where else it has been seen.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Things Your Ransomware Response Playbook Is Likely Missing
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Samsung Engineers Feed Sensitive Data to ChatGPT, Sparking Workplace AI Warnings
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
LastPass Breach Reveals Important Lessons
Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research & Co-Founder, Action1 Corporation
FIN7, Former Conti Gang Members Collaborate on 'Domino' Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports