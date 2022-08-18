informa
/
Announcements
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
Event
Malicious Bots: What Enterprises Need to Know | August 30 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Supply Chain Attacks Work – And What You Can Do to Stop Them | August 17 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext

Tech News and Analysis

DR Tech
2 min read
Quick Hits

Google Cloud Adds Curated Detection to Chronicle

The curated detection feature for Chronicle SecOps Suite provides security teams with actionable insights on cloud threats and Windows-based attacks from Google Cloud Threat Intelligence Team.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 18, 2022
Points on a global connected by lines to show a network.
Source: Henrik5000 via iStockphoto

Organizations are increasingly relying on threat intelligence data to understand the sheer volume and complexity of security threats. On that note, Google Cloud announced the general availability of the "curated detection" capability for its Chronicle security analysis platform to give organizations insights into the latest security threats.

The new feature, as part of the Chronicle SecOps Suite, pipes Google’s own threat intelligence data into an automated detection service that provides security teams with up-to-date insights on cloud threats -- such as attacks against cloud systems, attempts to exfiltrate data, and misconfigured systems -- and Windows-based attacks -- such as ransomware, remote-access tools (RAT), information stealers, data exfiltration, suspicious activity, and misconfigurations.

The service provides security teams with “high quality, actionable, out-of-the-box threat detection content curated, built, and maintained by the Google Cloud Threat Intelligence team, said Benjamin Chang, a Google Cloud software engineer. "By surfacing impactful, high-efficacy detections, Chronicle can enable analysts to spend time responding to actual threats and reduce alert fatigue."

The information from the detection service can be integrated with authoritative data sources such as from the organization’s identity access management systems and configuration management databases to give security teams more context. Customers who used curated detections during public preview were able to detect malicious activity and take actions to prevent threats earlier in their lifecycle, Chang said.

By adding this capability to Chronicle, Google Cloud is entering the managed detection and response market. Google Cloud isn’t the only one – Microsoft provides similar capabilities via Microsoft Sentinel. Security teams are understaffed and overstressed, trying to keep up with an evolving threat landscape and managing the growing volume of alerts. By partnering with managed detection and response service providers, security teams have a shot at quickly identifying, investigating, and responding to threats.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Average Data Breach Costs Soar to $4.4M in 2022
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
In a Post-Macro World, Container Files Emerge as Malware-Delivery Replacement
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Don't Have a COW: Containers on Windows and Other Container-Escape Research
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Why Layer 8 Is Great
Joshua Goldfarb, Fraud Solutions Architect - EMEA and APCJ, F5
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports