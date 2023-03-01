informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext

Tech News and Analysis

DR Tech
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Google Adds Client-Side Encryption to Gmail, Calendar

The data protection capability is now available across multiple Workspace applications: Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 01, 2023
Series of locks lined up against a door.
Source: Locking Pawl via Shutterstock

Google is rolling out client-side encryption Gmail and Calendar, which would allow users to create meeting events as well as send and receive emails which have been encrypted before being sent to Google servers. Client-side encryption will be available to organizations with Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus plans. All other types of Google Workspace accounts and personal Gmail accounts will not get client-side encryption.

Google enabled client-side encryption for Google Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet last year, so with the latest update, client-side encryption is now available across Workspace applications. Workspace administrators have to enable client-side encryption before users can use it.

Client-side encryption means the data is encrypted within the user’s browser before it is transmitted or stored on Google servers. Because the client-side decryption keys are created by a cloud-based key management service, organizations retain control over who has access to their data. For example, if there is a government request for Google Workspace data, Google will not be able to provide the information because Google doesn’t have the decryption keys. Adversaries would have to target the organization’s specific key to access the data. For some organizations, this level of control is necessary to meet regulatory compliance requirements.

Media giant Groupe Le Monde rely on client-side encryption across Workspace to ensure journalists’ safety by protecting communications, appointments, and files from potential leaks, Ganesh Chilakapati, a Google Workspace group product manager, and Andy Wen, director of product management for Google Workspace Security, wrote in a Google Workspace blog post.

Privacy
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
87% of Container Images in Production Have Critical or High-Severity Vulnerabilities
Jeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
1 in 4 CISOs Wants to Say Sayonara to Security
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Cris Thomas: Space Rogue, From L0pht Hacker to IBM Security Influencer
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Wiper Malware Surges Ahead, Spiking 53% in 3 Months
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports