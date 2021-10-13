Fugue Adds Kubernetes Security Checks to Secure Infrastructure-As-Code

Fugue has announced that its software-as-a-service platform, which secures infrastructure-as-code (IaC) deployments, now supports Kubernetes clusters. The announcement was made during this week’s KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America conference.

The cloud security company employs policy-as-code automation based on the open source Regula policy engine to ensure proper security controls are implemented for IaC and cloud runtime environments. This way, teams can establish IaC security visibility across their organizations.

Regula is a declarative programming language that employs the Open Policy Agent (OPA) software being developed under the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). With this release, organizations can secure infrastructure as code for Kubernetes, Terraform, and AWS CloudFormation. There are also prebuilt policies that align with the CIS Foundation’s Kubernetes Benchmark.

The platform can save cloud teams significant time and ensure consistent policy enforcement across the development life cycle. Fugue says engineering teams can now deliver secure cloud infrastructure three times faster, using 50% fewer engineering hours.

“Engineering teams are increasingly using a mix of container orchestration, virtual machines, and serverless across cloud providers, and using different policies for everything wastes a tremendous amount of time and invites vulnerabilities to slip through the cracks,” stated Fugue CEO Josh Stella in a release. “Teams need a unified way to secure everything at every stage of the development life cycle, and with support for Kubernetes, they can secure all of the infrastructure as code and apply those policies to their running cloud environments.”

