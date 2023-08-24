informa
Tech News and Analysis

DR Tech
1 MIN READ
DR Technology

eSentire Labs Open Sources Project to Monitor LLMs

The eSentire LLM Gateway provides monitoring and governance of ChatGPT and other Large Language Models being used in the organization.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 24, 2023
monitor-data-geralt-pixabay.jpg
Source: geralt via pixabay

eSentire Labs announced the eSentire LLM Gateway, an open source implementation framework that provides security teams with visibility and control to monitor the use of ChatGPT and other Large Language Models in their environment. The LLM Gateway is available on GitHub.

The LLM Gateway was originally developed for internal eSentire use to govern and monitor corporate usage of ChatGPT, Google Bard, and other LLMs, the company said. Security operations center and threat response teams have access to telemetry which can be used to identify LLM-based attacks more sophisticated than phishing and impersonation attacks, Alexander Feick, vice-president of eSentire Labs said in a statement.

The open source project gives IT administrators the ability to see integrate and apply their own security controls, including corporate policies, usage rules and prompts.

The LLM Gateway creates a protective layer between corporate data and AI applications and logs all interaction with LLMs, according to eSentire. All interactions are logged to enhance monitoring and security controls. Plug-ins provide IT administrators with recommendations on how to visualize and track LLM usage.

The company plans to introduce a complete managed detection and response for LLM service offering, Feick said.

