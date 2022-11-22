informa
/
Announcements
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext

Tech News and Analysis

DR Tech
2 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Cybersecurity Pros Put Mastodon Flaws Under the Microscope

As the open source social media network blows up due to Twitter's troubles, researchers caution about vulnerabilities within the application.
Karen Spiegelman
Features Editor
November 22, 2022
Hand-colored woodcut of prehistoric wooly mammoth hunters using bows and arrows. So it's not a mastodon. Close enough.
Source: North Wind Picture Archives via Alamy Stock Photo

As Mastodon experiences explosive user growth as a replacement for Twitter, infosec experts are pointing out security holes in the social media network. From an anonymous server collecting user information to configuration errors that create vulnerabilities, the increased popularity of the platform is leading to increased scrutiny of its flaws.

Unlike other social media apps, which have a central authority, Mastodon is a federation of servers that can communicate with each other, but which are maintained and run separately by independent admins. That means different rules, different configurations, and sometimes different software versions could apply to different users and postings.

One of the most popular "instances" — the Mastodon term for individual servers/communities — for the cybersecurity community is infosec.exchange, and its members certainly scrutinize its configuration. Gareth Heyes (@gaz on infosec.exchange), a researcher at PortSwigger, uncovered an HTML injection vulnerability stemming from attributes of the specific software fork used.

In another example from a recent Security Week article, Lenin Alevski (@alevsk on infosec.exchange), a security software engineer at MinIO, pointed out a system misconfiguration that would allow him to download, modify, or delete everything in the instance's S3 cloud storage bucket.

Finally, researcher Anurag Sen (@hak1mlukha on infosec.exchange) discovered an anonymous server that was scraping Mastodon user data.

Twitter Users Flock to Mastodon

Until recently, Mastodon was considered part of the social-media underground, an alternative to Twitter created in 2016 as an escape hatch in the face of buyout rumors. When Elon Musk first agreed to buy the microblogging behemoth back in April, Mastodon gained 30,000 new users in a day, compared to a more typical growth of below 2,000 a day. But that's a drop in the bucket compared to the 135,000 new users who joined on Nov. 7.

"Treat the Fediverse and any Mastodon instance as a place to share information, connect, and collaborate in the same way you'd do those things in person in a town square or public coffee shop. In short, don't use Mastodon to send sensitive, personal, or private information you wouldn't be comfortable posting publicly anyway," said Melissa Bischoping, director and endpoint security research specialist at Tanium, via email.

"Aside from the code, the way Mastodon is segmented means one or two people who administer a particular instance are the weak link in the security model," added David Maynor, senior director of threat intelligence at Cybrary. "My moving advice is firmly 'buyer beware.'"

Of course, Twitter is no stranger to security issues, so caveat emptor is timeless and universal.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceApplication SecurityVulnerability Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports