informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext

Tech News and Analysis

DR Tech
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

CrowdStrike Expands Falcon to Include IoT

CrowdStrike Falcon Insight for IoT covers Internet of Things, Industrial IoT, Operations Technology, as well as medical devices.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 12, 2023
different Internet of Things forming together in a sphere
Source: alengo via iStock

Cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike introduced new extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities within its Falcon platform to secure “extended” internet of things (XIoT). CrowdStrike Falcon Insight for IoT delivers tailored threat prevention, rapid patch management, and interoperability across XIoT assets.

XIoT is a broader category of assets and encompasses the Internet of Things, Industrial IoT, Operations Technology, as well as medical devices.

The IT/OT convergence means security teams are now responsible for securing critical infrastructure systems. Gartner estimates 70% of organizations will have converged “security functions across both enterprise and operational environments” by 2025.

However, traditional IT security solutions don’t interoperate with XIoT assets, lack context for effective threat prevention and detection, and disrupt operations. CrowdStrike Falcon Insight for IoT collects asset-specific context such as device type, operating system version, and protocols and provides response actions, such as host/process containment and USB device control. Tailored, AI-based threat prevention stops threats at the source, and custom policy recommendations help organizations limit system burden and manage sensor updates.

With Falcon, organizations can use the same platform across IoT, IT endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data, CrowdStrike said.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Rethinking Cybersecurity's Structure & the Role of the Modern CISO
Justin Fimlaid, CEO, NuHarbor Security
Apps for Sale: Cybercriminals Sell Android Hacks for Up to $20K a Pop
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
How Password Managers Can Get Hacked
Stu Sjouwerman, Founder & CEO, KnowBe4, Inc.
High-Stakes Ransomware Response: Know What Cards You Hold
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports