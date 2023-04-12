CrowdStrike Expands Falcon to Include IoT

Cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike introduced new extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities within its Falcon platform to secure “extended” internet of things (XIoT). CrowdStrike Falcon Insight for IoT delivers tailored threat prevention, rapid patch management, and interoperability across XIoT assets.

XIoT is a broader category of assets and encompasses the Internet of Things, Industrial IoT, Operations Technology, as well as medical devices.

The IT/OT convergence means security teams are now responsible for securing critical infrastructure systems. Gartner estimates 70% of organizations will have converged “security functions across both enterprise and operational environments” by 2025.

However, traditional IT security solutions don’t interoperate with XIoT assets, lack context for effective threat prevention and detection, and disrupt operations. CrowdStrike Falcon Insight for IoT collects asset-specific context such as device type, operating system version, and protocols and provides response actions, such as host/process containment and USB device control. Tailored, AI-based threat prevention stops threats at the source, and custom policy recommendations help organizations limit system burden and manage sensor updates.

With Falcon, organizations can use the same platform across IoT, IT endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data, CrowdStrike said.