Cloud, Remote Work Will Change How IT Uses Vulnerability Scanners

The shift to a more distributed work environment – some employees are working remotely, other are going into the office, and some are switching back and forth – has forced enterprise security teams to adjust to new working patterns. Even if they aren’t on-site, IT security teams are still responsible for identifying and addressing vulnerabilities that could potentially be exploited, as well as looking for and detecting attacks as soon as possible.

For security consultants that require physical access to conduct internal audits and vulnerability assessments in client environments, working remotely can be a challenge, Tenable says. With that in mind, Tenable added support for the Raspberry Pi in the new Nessus v10.0. Tenable’s Nessus Professional scans a company's entire infrastructure -- including operating systems, on-premises software, cloud services, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices -- for exploitable vulnerabilities like misconfigured software, outdated applications, weak passwords, and network flaws.

Having the ability to deploy the vulnerability scanning tool on easily accessible hardware gives security professionals greater flexibility. Enterprise defenders gain visibility and control over their environments as they can deploy Nessus on Raspberry Pi to remotely assess smaller offices and off-site networks, Tenable says. Consultants can ship disposable scanners to clients for remote-friendly assessments. Assessment results are collected in a centralized location for prioritization and response.

Growing Vulnerability Management Market

Demand for vulnerability management tools is high and expected to grow, especially considering the increasing number of vulnerabilities, the large monetary losses associated with breaches that was the result of an exploited vulnerability, new regulatory and compliance requirements, and the rapid adoption of cloud and Internet of Things, says Markets and Markets. The global security and vulnerability management market size is projected to grow from $13.8 billion in 2021 to $18.7 billion by 2026, the analyst firm estimates.

Organizations are adopting enterprise mobility, virtualization, and cloud storage to boost business productivity, aided by the fact that business data can be easily accessed on mobile devices from the cloud and virtual storage. However, these technologies also expands the organization's attack surface and increases risk in case of lost or stolen data. Vulnerability scanning platforms help detect misconfigurations such as weak passwords, improperly open ports in the firewall, web servers with weak protections, missing security tools, and incorrectly assigned administrative privileges. The pandemic has highlighted the risks, with criminals ramping up their attacks to target organizations who rushed through deployment and had inadequate security controls in place.

New Nessus Features

The Nessus v10.0 – generally available for new and existing customers – features a built-in packet capture feature to troubleshoot potential scanning issues and a dynamic plugin feature that improves scan performance. There is also a resource center with user-specific information providing actionable tips based on the operations being performed.

Nessus for Raspberry Pi also lowers the barrier to entry for students interested in developing, or improving, their vulnerability assessment skills, the company says. "We developed Nessus with one goal in mind: making vulnerability assessment simple, easy and intuitive for everyone," Renaud Deraison, Tenable's CTO and co-founder, says in a release.