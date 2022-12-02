AWS Unveils Amazon Security Lake at re:Invent 2022

Amazon Web Services unveiled the Amazon Security Lake, a standards-based data lake for security data, at this week's AWS re:Invent 2022 conference. The new cybersecurity service will allow organizations to aggregate logs and event data from multiple sources and analyze them to quickly detect and respond to threats.

Security data is usually scattered across an organization's environment, as applications, firewalls, and identity providers maintain their own logs and event data. They are also often in disparate data formats, making it difficult for security teams to aggregate them. Creating processes to normalize data across multiple sources can be costly and time-consuming to build, and managing the data lifecycle is complex.

Many organizations are turning to security data lakes to manage security data from multiple data sources and to integrate with other security tools. These data lakes help centralize and store unlimited amounts of data to power investigations, analytics, threat detection, and compliance initiatives. It also makes it possible to combine the organization's own data with enriched data from other sources for deeper context.

With Amazon Security Lake, organizations will be able to store, analyze, and understand the data collected from both cloud and on-premises infrastructure, the company said. Because Amazon Security Lake supports the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), an open specification for security telemetry data, it can ingest data from a number of third-party providers. Having the data available in OCSF format means security teams can use the analytics tool of their choice to uncover malicious activity.

“After customers choose their data sources, Amazon Security Lake automatically aggregates and normalizes data from AWS, combines it with third-party sources that support OCSF (an open standard), and optimizes it into a format that is easy to store and query,” AWS said in a statement.

Amazon Security Lake aggregates data from AWS services, such as CloudTrail, Lambda, AWS Security Hub, GuardDuty, and AWS Firewall Manager, as well as from firewalls and endpoint security products from other companies. Several dozen companies have announced integrations with Amazon Security Lake, including Cisco, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Barracuda, Lacework, Trend Micro, and Laminar. Security teams can analyze the data using Amazon's own security services such as Amazon Athena, Amazon OpenSearch, and Amazon SageMaker, as well as third-party providers such as IBM, Splunk, Sumo Logic, Securonix, and SentinelOne.

The data lakes are built using Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) and AWS Lake Formation, the company said.