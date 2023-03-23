IoT Startup OP[4] Launches With Vulnerability Management Platform

New cybersecurity startup Op[4] launched today with a platform designed to fix vulnerabilities in Internet of Things and embedded devices.

The platform, based on technology originally developed for DARPA, “continuously and accurately” detects, isolates, validates, classifies, prioritizes and remediates n-day and zero-day vulnerabilities, the company said in a statement. N- day refers to vulnerabilities in software and systems that are not going to be fixed. Op[4] plans to align the platform with the national cybersecurity IoT labeling initiative launching later this year.

Op[4] is preparing industry-specific versions for consumer IoT, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications markets. The platform was developed by AFWERX, a Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

The company launched with over $2 million in initial seed funding secured through a combination of product sales and private investment.