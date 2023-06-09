South African Female Students Offered Cyber Scholarship

A scholarship is to be offered to women of color in South Africa, to enable them to pursue qualifications in cybersecurity and related fields.

Offered by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education in partnership with KnowBe4, the sole recipient of this award will receive a $5,876 (110,000 ZAR) scholarship to be applied to tuition, fees, books, and required electronics.

To be eligible to apply, applicants must be women of color residing in South Africa, and must be pursuing, or planning to pursue, a degree with a focus on cybersecurity, information assurance, or a similar field at a college or university in South Africa. Both full-time and part-time students are eligible.

Applicants will be scored in three categories: passion, merit, and financial need. Kelly Barrena, vice president of global talent brand and outreach at KnowBe4, noted, "This scholarship provides an opportunity to diversify the cybersecurity workforce in South Africa among women, and will help support the academic needs and goals of a deserving student. We look forward to reviewing applications and selecting a recipient."