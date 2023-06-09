informa
Quick Hits

South African Female Students Offered Cyber Scholarship

Women of color are being offered a scholarship opportunity in South Africa — the offer will cover costs for pursuing a cyber career and encourage greater diversity of those studying cybersecurity courses.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 09, 2023
A student studying at a keyboard writing in a notebook
Source: Back to School via Alamy Stock Photo

A scholarship is to be offered to women of color in South Africa, to enable them to pursue qualifications in cybersecurity and related fields.

Offered by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education in partnership with KnowBe4, the sole recipient of this award will receive a $5,876 (110,000 ZAR) scholarship to be applied to tuition, fees, books, and required electronics.

To be eligible to apply, applicants must be women of color residing in South Africa, and must be pursuing, or planning to pursue, a degree with a focus on cybersecurity, information assurance, or a similar field at a college or university in South Africa. Both full-time and part-time students are eligible.

Applicants will be scored in three categories: passion, merit, and financial need. Kelly Barrena, vice president of global talent brand and outreach at KnowBe4, noted, "This scholarship provides an opportunity to diversify the cybersecurity workforce in South Africa among women, and will help support the academic needs and goals of a deserving student. We look forward to reviewing applications and selecting a recipient."

Careers & PeopleMiddle East & Africa
