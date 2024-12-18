Wald.ai Launches Data Loss Protection for AI Platforms

NEWS BRIEF

As more organizations explore ways to use artificial intelligence (AI tools), such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Llama, they are grappling with the challenge of using business information while protecting personally identifiable information and other confidential data.

Wald.ai, which launched its data loss protection platform on Dec. 10, offers contextual redaction, where sensitive information is sanitized from conversations with AI assistants. The Wald Context Intelligence platform connects businesses with AI assistants while protecting confidential data and managing regulatory compliance. The platform redacts any sensitive or proprietary information and inserts intelligent data substitutions so that the AI model can still respond with optimal results, the company said in a statement. The sensitive data is repopulated – outside of the AI – before the end user sees the query response.

Wald.ai allows generative AI to integrate into daily workflows, making it safe, accessible, affordable, and seamless for users, the company said. All user data is encrypted end to end, so even Wald is unable to access the sensitive information. The platform also offers organizations the ability to create secure "custom assistants" using internal knowledge bases.

"As companies face the risk of data leakage, the solution is not to block use of these platforms but to put in place effective, user friendly guardrails to enable employee productivity," said Vinay Goel, co-founder and CEO of Wald.ai, in a statement.

Wald's platform is already in use in various industry sectors, including healthcare, financial services, and legal. The company named two customers – Kiavi, which provides bridge loans to real estate investors, and Suki, a provider of AI-powered voice solutions for healthcare organizations. The platform is available as a software-as-a-service offering for $19.99 per user per month; customers can start with a 14-day free trial. Developers should contact Wald.ai to discuss their use cases for early access to the Context Intelligence API, the company said.

The company also announced it has closed a $4 million seed round from Inventus Capital, Entrada Ventures, and several angel investors.