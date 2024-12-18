News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.

Wald.ai Launches Data Loss Protection for AI Platforms

The cybersecurity startup's data loss protection platform uses contextual redaction to help organizations safely use private business information across AI platforms.

Fahmida Y. Rashid, Managing Editor, Features

December 18, 2024

A redacted document with a magnifying glass and a whistle
Source: f:nalinframe via Alamy Stock Photo

As more organizations explore ways to use artificial intelligence (AI tools), such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Llama, they are grappling with the challenge of using business information while protecting personally identifiable information and other confidential data.

Wald.ai, which launched its data loss protection platform on Dec. 10, offers contextual redaction, where sensitive information is sanitized from conversations with AI assistants. The Wald Context Intelligence platform connects businesses with AI assistants while protecting confidential data and managing regulatory compliance. The platform redacts any sensitive or proprietary information and inserts intelligent data substitutions so that the AI model can still respond with optimal results, the company said in a statement. The sensitive data is repopulated – outside of the AI – before the end user sees the query response.

Wald.ai allows generative AI to integrate into daily workflows, making it safe, accessible, affordable, and seamless for users, the company said. All user data is encrypted end to end, so even Wald is unable to access the sensitive information. The platform also offers organizations the ability to create secure "custom assistants" using internal knowledge bases.

"As companies face the risk of data leakage, the solution is not to block use of these platforms but to put in place effective, user friendly guardrails to enable employee productivity," said Vinay Goel, co-founder and CEO of Wald.ai, in a statement.

Wald's platform is already in use in various industry sectors, including healthcare, financial services, and legal. The company named two customers – Kiavi, which provides bridge loans to real estate investors, and Suki, a provider of AI-powered voice solutions for healthcare organizations. The platform is available as a software-as-a-service offering for $19.99 per user per month; customers can start with a 14-day free trial. Developers should contact Wald.ai to discuss their use cases for early access to the Context Intelligence API, the company said.

The company also announced it has closed a $4 million seed round from Inventus Capital, Entrada Ventures, and several angel investors.

Fahmida Y. Rashid

Managing Editor, Features, Dark Reading

As Dark Reading’s managing editor for features, Fahmida Y Rashid focuses on stories that provide security professionals with the information they need to do their jobs. She has spent over a decade analyzing news events and demystifying security technology for IT professionals and business managers. Prior to specializing in information security, Fahmida wrote about enterprise IT, especially networking, open source, and core internet infrastructure. Before becoming a journalist, she spent over 10 years as an IT professional -- and has experience as a network administrator, software developer, management consultant, and product manager. Her work has appeared in various business and test trade publications, including VentureBeat, CSO Online, InfoWorld, eWEEK, CRN, PC Magazine, and Tom’s Guide.

