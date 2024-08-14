Zimperium Teams Up With Okta to Enhance Zero-Trust Identity Threat Protection With AI-Driven Mobile Security Solutions

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security, is proud to announce that it's collaborating with Okta, the leading independent identity provider to deliver a significant advancement in identity threat protection for mobile devices. By integrating Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) with Okta Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI, the companies are setting a new standard in continuous risk monitoring and enabling automated threat response, providing organizations with unparalleled mobile security and on-device operational efficiency.

The sophistication and rapid evolution of modern mobile threats highlight the need for constant scrutiny and attention within a zero trust framework. Corporate devices and the environments in which they operate are constantly changing and require an active, run-time threat protection solution to always know the exact risk posture of the device. Zimperium's industry-leading Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) product, designed to assess the full breadth of the mobile attack surface, including device, network, application, and Web threats, integrates real-time threat intelligence and rich threat context into the Okta Identity Threat Protection platform. This integration helps detect threats by continuously assessing and sharing mobile devices' threat and risk posture to enable shared customers to take action in real-time when a threat is detected automatically.

Zimperium is one of the initial integration security event providers for Okta Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI. The integration provides real-time mobile threat and risk intelligence for managed and unmanaged devices—a core component of a zero trust architecture. By sharing continuous risk posture data with Okta, organizations have the necessary insights required to enforce strong identity and access controls and to configure the service to automatically respond to threats. This represents a modern and necessary requirement for a strong zero-trust architecture.

Identity Threat Protection for Mobile Devices

Through this powerful integration, Zimperium's industry-leading MTD solution integrates seamlessly with Okta's Identity Threat Protection platform to empower organizations with:

Real-Time Threat Intelligence: Zimperium delivers rich threat context and real-time threat intelligence to Okta customers, facilitating faster and more informed risk assessments.

Comprehensive Mobile Threat Protection: Zimperium's On-Device Dynamic Detection Engine is a comprehensive, multi-layered detection engine that utilizes machine and deep learning, behavioral analysis, and deterministic techniques to provide a holistic and dynamic threat defense system for mobile devices. Zimperium's MTD solution covers the entire mobile attack surface, including devices, networks, applications, and web traffic. This holistic approach allows organizations to identify and mitigate a wide range of mobile threats.

Automated Countermeasures: By sharing threat signals with Okta, Zimperium enables organizations to enable automated responses to identity-based threats. This can include actions like multi-factor authentication prompts or session termination, significantly reducing the window of vulnerability.

Stronger Zero-Trust Security: Zimperium provides real-time intelligence for both managed and unmanaged devices, making it a perfect fit for zero-trust architectures. Continuous risk posture data from Zimperium empowers Okta to enforce strong identity and access controls, further strengthening zero-trust security.

"Organizations need the ability to bring together risk insights at the point of login and re-evaluate at any point in a user's session," said Stephen Lee, Vice President, Technical Strategy and Partnerships. "Identity Threat Protection extends Okta's adaptive risk analysis and enables automatic remediation and response, helping businesses stop potential threats in real time. By integrating with Zimperium, we can extend our risk ingestion on an attack surface that Okta does not fully cover."

"As organizations adopt new technologies, effective on-device security is more crucial than ever," said Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium. "Our work with Okta enhances our ability to provide real-time protection against identity threats. Together, we empower enterprises to stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain robust security postures. We encourage current Okta customers to explore these new security enhancements and strengthen their mobile security strategies."

Okta Identity Threat Protection is built with Okta AI and powered by insights pulled from an organization's security stack. In real time, it detects and responds to identity threats, depending on a customer's service configuration, during and after authentication, amplifies security signal sharing across the ecosystem, and orchestrates remedying actions. The solution is now generally available for Workforce Identity Cloud customers worldwide.

About Zimperium

Zimperium enables companies to realize the full potential of mobile-powered business by activating a Mobile-First Security Strategy. Built for the demands of mobile business, Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ delivers unmatched security across both applications and devices. Only Zimperium delivers autonomous mobile security that dynamically adapts to changing environments so companies can securely capitalize on the new world of mobile-powered opportunities. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texasand backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on X (@Zimperium) and LinkedIn, or visit www.Zimperium.com