Treat Your Enterprise Data Like a Digital Nomad

COMMENTARY

The post-pandemic need for "anywhere connection" is fueling not only borderless business but also the rise of digital nomads. Surprisingly, the two face similar issues.

Consider that both international enterprises and location-independent workers must be prepared for travel, follow local rules, and carry only the essentials. For a digital nomad, this might mean a laptop, a handful of essential apps, and a reliable VPN. For an enterprise and its data, it's multicloud databases, robust encryption, and a zero-trust posture. In both cases, excess baggage only slows you down and increases vulnerability. And, in both cases, not following the rules can result in legal headaches.

Indeed, enterprises today walk a data tightrope. Their information ecosystems must be adaptable across diverse environments, navigating tightening regulations, heightened security requirements, and complex data rules.

Let's explore how enterprises can become data nomads by balancing compliance, security, and agility — all while seeing the world without getting in trouble.

From Home Bases to Global Expeditions

Mastering travel is crucial for digital and data nomads. Like savvy travelers navigating international borders, enterprises must maneuver a varied data landscape — especially with the likes of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) acting as a stringent "passport control" for information. Therefore, understanding what's required is key to moving data from point A to B while abiding by the law.

Enterprises must first map their data — their digital luggage — to know what they have, how it's regulated, and where it's stored. Like nomads with a home base, many adopt a hybrid cloud approach. This home-and-away strategy blends on-premises infrastructure with public cloud services, offering flexibility, cost benefits, and resilience. It ensures data resides in jurisdictionally appropriate locations while enabling global reach.

However, moving data between specific regions brings additional complications, especially between Europe and the US. For years, the "visa requirements" governing acceptable data transfers between these two superpowers have been in flux, with the EU-US Data Privacy Framework being the latest attempt to streamline cross-border data. Organizations still need to secure the right "travel permits" with a combination of approaches. This might involve keeping sensitive data in EU-based systems, using standard contractual clauses for US transfers, or applying new framework principles where relevant. However, given the turbulent history of previous agreements like Privacy Shield and Safe Harbour, enterprises should watch this space.

Another way to travel without falling afoul of the authorities is isolated connectivity. Google's Distributed Cloud latest configuration exemplifies this balance, with its air-gapped appliance allowing users to access cloud applications without jeopardizing data security — a blend of home comfort and travel flexibility for enterprise data.

A Nomad's Security Toolkit

But moving from place to place exposes both digital and data nomads to security risks. Just as globe-trotting workers must stay vigilant against pickpockets and scams, enterprises must be wary of bad actors — a growing concern with the rise of distributed workloads and global hackers.

The good news is that enterprises can and must fight back. End-to-end encryption acts like an unbreakable luggage lock, protecting information at every step. Multifactor authentication serves as a biometric passport, ensuring only authorized personnel gain access. Regular security audits flag potential risks, much like travel advisories. And, by embracing distributed storage, companies avoid keeping all their eggs in one basket, reducing the impact of any single breach.

Adopting a zero-trust architecture — comparable to a cautious security detail — further ensures verification regardless of origin. This "trust nothing, verify always" mindset treats every network as hostile and scrutinizes each access request, thereby reducing the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access.

Lessons From the Road

By now I've done this metaphor to death, but the parallels between digital nomads and enterprise data are too striking to ignore — and the challenges will only continue to evolve.

Emerging technologies like edge computing and AI will create new destinations for our data to explore. And don't expect regulations to slow down, further shaping digital travel requirements. This demands IT leaders have their finger on the pulse and think about their data journey from door to door.

The most successful enterprises will be those that can turn potential data pitfalls into opportunities for growth and innovation. By combining agility with compliance, and security with accessibility, they will treat their data as a well-prepared traveler, ready for any adventure.

The lesson from our digital nomad cousins is clear: Pack light, comply right.