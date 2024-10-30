The Open Source Initiative Announces Open Source AI Definition

PRESS RELEASE

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALL THINGS OPEN 2024 -- After a year-long, global, community design process, the Open Source Definition (OSAID) v.1.0 is available for public use.

The release of version 1.0 was announced today at All Things Open 2024, an industry conference focused on common issues of interest to the worldwide Open Source community. The OSAID offers a standard by which community-led, open and public evaluations will be conducted to validate whether or not an AI system can be deemed Open Source AI. This first stable version of the OSAID is the result of multiple years of research and collaboration, an international roadshow of workshops, and a year-long co-design process led by the Open Source Initiative (OSI), globally recognized by individuals, companies and public institutions as the authority that defines Open Source.

"The co-design process that led to version 1.0 of the Open Source AI Definition was well-developed, thorough, inclusive and fair," said Carlo Piana, OSI board chair. "It adhered to the principles laid out by the board, and the OSI leadership and staff followed our directives faithfully. The board is confident that the process has resulted in a definition that meets the standards of Open Source as defined in the Open Source Definition and the Four Essential Freedoms, and we're energized about how this definition positions OSI to facilitate meaningful and practical Open Source guidance for the entire industry."

"The new definition requires Open Source models to provide enough information about their training data so that a 'skilled person can recreate a substantially equivalent system using the same or similar data,' which goes further than what many proprietary or ostensibly Open Source models do today," said Ayah Bdeir, who leads AI strategy at Mozilla. "This is the starting point to addressing the complexities of how AI training data should be treated, acknowledging the challenges of sharing full datasets while working to make open datasets a more commonplace part of the AI ecosystem. This view of AI training data in Open Source AI may not be a perfect place to be, but insisting on an ideologically pristine kind of gold standard that will not actually be met by any model builder could end up backfiring."

"We welcome OSI's stewardship of the complex process of defining Open Source AI," said Liv Marte Nordhaug, CEO of the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA) secretariat. "The Digital Public Goods Alliance secretariat will build on this foundational work as we update the DPG Standard as it relates to AI as a category of DPGs."

"Transparency is at the core of EleutherAI's non-profit mission. The Open Source AI Definition is a necessary step towards promoting the benefits of Open Source principles in the field of AI," said Stella Biderman, executive director at the EleutherAI Institute. "We believe that this definition supports the needs of independent machine learning researchers and promotes greater transparency among the largest AI developers."

"Arriving at today's OSAID version 1.0 was a difficult journey, filled with new challenges for the OSI community," said OSI Executive Director, Stefano Maffulli. "Despite this delicate process, filled with differing opinions and uncharted technical frontiers—and the occasional heated exchange—the results are aligned with the expectations set out at the start of this two-year process. This is a starting point for a continued effort to engage with the communities to improve the definition over time as we develop with the broader Open Source community the knowledge to read and apply OSAID v.1.0."

The text of the OSAID v.1.0 as well as a partial list of the many global stakeholders who endorse the definition can be found here:

https://opensource.org/ai

About the Open Source Initiative

Founded in 1998, the Open Source Initiative (OSI) is a non-profit corporation with global scope formed to educate about and advocate for the benefits of Open Source and to build bridges among different constituencies in the Open Source community. It is the steward of the Open Source Definition and the Open Source AI Definition, setting the foundation for the global Open Source ecosystem. Join and support the OSI mission today at https://opensource.org/join.