Teenage Scattered Spider Suspect Arrested in Global Cybercrime Sting

The Regional Organized Crime Unit for the West Midlands Region (ROCUWM) in the UK has arrested a 17-year-old from the town of Walsall, due to his connection with the global cybercrime group known as Scattered Spider, which has been targeting organizations with ransomware.

The arrest was made in coordination with officers from the UK's National Crime Agency and the FBI in the United States.

The arrest was part of a global investigation into the Scattered Spider cyber hacking community, which has targeted many major companies, including MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, which faced a cyberattack in September 2023 but ultimately refused to gamble with the cybercriminals, and Caesars Entertainment in the same month, which cut its losses and paid $15 million to the threat actors.

Now, the young suspect has been taken into custody on suspicion of blackmail and computer misuse act offenses and been released on bail.

"This arrest has been made following a complex investigation which stretches overseas to America," said Detective Inspector Hinesh Mehta, cyber crime unit manager at ROCUWM. "These cyber groups have targeted well-known organizations with ransomware, and they have successfully targeted multiple victims around the world, taking from them significant amounts of money. We want to send out a clear message that we will find you. It's simply not worth it."

As the investigation continues, the authorities plan to examine digital devices that were recovered at the suspect's address.