Teenage Scattered Spider Suspect Arrested in Global Cybercrime Sting

The authorities intend to send a message to these cybercrime groups that their criminal offenses and ransomware attacks are not worth the fallout.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

July 22, 2024

1 Min Read
A judge's hand preparing to strike down a gavel next to a stack of legal files
Source: Tetra Images via Alamy Stock Photo

The Regional Organized Crime Unit for the West Midlands Region (ROCUWM) in the UK has arrested a 17-year-old from the town of Walsall, due to his connection with the global cybercrime group known as Scattered Spider, which has been targeting organizations with ransomware.

The arrest was made in coordination with officers from the UK's National Crime Agency and the FBI in the United States. 

The arrest was part of a global investigation into the Scattered Spider cyber hacking community, which has targeted many major companies, including MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, which faced a cyberattack in September 2023 but ultimately refused to gamble with the cybercriminals, and Caesars Entertainment in the same month, which cut its losses and paid $15 million to the threat actors.

Now, the young suspect has been taken into custody on suspicion of blackmail and computer misuse act offenses and been released on bail.

"This arrest has been made following a complex investigation which stretches overseas to America," said Detective Inspector Hinesh Mehta, cyber crime unit manager at ROCUWM. "These cyber groups have targeted well-known organizations with ransomware, and they have successfully targeted multiple victims around the world, taking from them significant amounts of money. We want to send out a clear message that we will find you. It's simply not worth it."

As the investigation continues, the authorities plan to examine digital devices that were recovered at the suspect's address.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Lightning bolt storm over Casa Grande, Arizona
Endpoint Security
Akira Ransomware: Lightning-Fast Data Exfiltration in 2-ish HoursAkira Ransomware: Lightning-Fast Data Exfiltration in 2-ish Hours
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Jul 11, 2024
5 Min Read
Old-fashioned alarm clock
Vulnerabilities & Threats
CISA Takedown of Ivanti Systems Is a Wake-up CallCISA Takedown of Ivanti Systems Is a Wake-up Call
byCharles Herder
Jul 9, 2024
5 Min Read
Infostealer concept with male hooded figure agains dark background
Application Security
Attackers Have Been Leveraging Microsoft Zero-Day for 18 MonthsAttackers Have Been Leveraging Microsoft Zero-Day for 18 Months
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Jul 10, 2024
3 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events