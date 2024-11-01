SOFTSWISS Expands Bug Bounty Program

PRESS RELEASE

GZIRA, Malta, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFTSWISS, a leading software supplier in the iGaming industry, joins Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The company is enhancing its cybersecurity efforts by leveraging the expertise of white-hat hackers and independent security researchers, inviting them to participate in its private Bug Bounty Program.

The program requires experts to identify vulnerabilities and ensure the highest level of security for SOFTSWISS clients. To ensure that only significant cases that meet specific requirements are reported, SOFTSWISS launched a private program with invitation-only access.

Invitation-only programs encourage white hat hackers to pay close attention to their terms and requirements, resulting in higher-quality reports. While public programs can offer broader perspectives but tend to generate more irrelevant reports, the private launch ensures that the focus remains on critical security issues.

The Bug Bounty Program offers various financial incentives, depending on the severity and complexity of the discovered vulnerabilities. This program serves as an additional layer of defence, providing external, unbiased assessments from highly skilled security experts.

"We care about the security of our clients and their players, which is why it is important for us not only to pay close attention to protecting the products we develop but also to constantly recheck our applications with the help of skilled external experts and enthusiasts. In collaboration with the expert community, we can ensure a reliable level of data protection and uninterrupted operations for all our clients," said Evgeny Zaretskov, Group Chief Information Security Officer at SOFTSWISS. "SOFTSWISS is proud to set a new standard for cybersecurity by leveraging crowdsourced expertise. In this ever-evolving landscape, even a minor bug can lead to significant losses for operators. The Bug Bounty Program is an extra measure to protect our existing and future clients."

The program has started with two products in the SOFTSWISS portfolio. It is conducted in a dedicated test environment, which operates independently of the iGaming project systems, ensuring no disruption to player experience or platform performance.

Moving forward, the SOFTSWISS cybersecurity team plans to broaden the frames, adding more products and refining requirements to maintain the highest standards of security across all platforms.

SOFTSWISS is an international tech company with over 15 years of experience developing innovative solutions for iGaming. The company revolutionised the industry by introducing the world's first Bitcoin-optimised solution for iGaming.