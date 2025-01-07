Sharing of Telegram User Data Surged After CEO Arrest

Until September 2024, the encrypted messaging service acceded to 14 requests for user data from the US; that number jumped to 900 after its CEO was detained by French authorities in August.

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

January 7, 2025

2 Min Read
Mobile device in pocket with Telegram app displayed
Source: Piotr Adamowicz via Alamy Stock Photo

Before September 2024, policy of encrypted communications provider Telegram stated it would only share user data with law enforcement in instances of terrorism. That was until the company's Russian-born CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France in late August and released on a $5 million bond.

By late September, Telegram had changed its tune — agreeing to give law enforcement user information, including phone numbers and IP addresses in cases of fraud and other cybercrimes. Telegram also committed to producing transparency reports on the data it released as a result of law enforcement requests. And according to Telegram's latest transparency report, the platform's cooperation with the cops has indeed exploded since September.

According to Telegram, the company only responded to 14 requests from the US government in the first nine months of 2024, affecting a total of 108 users, 404 Media was first to report. By the end of the year, Telegram reported it had met a total of 900 requests from the US, affecting 2,253 users.

The next report is expected from Telegram in April.

Telegram's Data Sharing Policy Affected

At the time of Durov's arrest last year, experts predicted the additional pressure on Telegram would have little effect on its thriving cybercrime operations. In the short term, arrests and fragmenting of certain cybercrime operations will likely produce some benefit for cyber defenders, but ultimately they will find other places to do their illegal business, according to Callie Guenther, senior manager of cyber-threat research for Critical Start.

"This development is expected to prompt many cybercriminals to migrate to alternative platforms that prioritize privacy or employ decentralized infrastructures," she says. "Platforms such as Signal or Session, as well as services on the darknet, may become the next hubs for illicit activities, but this migration could also create a more fragmented ecosystem, complicating law enforcement efforts and requiring additional resources to monitor new avenues."

In the longer term, Telegram's policy shift represents a wider trend of increased government pressure on technology companies to cooperate with law enforcement activities, Guenther adds, pointing to Durov's arrest as a high-profile example.

"The trade-off between privacy and security remains contentious," Guenther says. "Over time, cybercriminals are likely to adapt to the new landscape, increasing the operational complexity for both investigators and cybersecurity professionals. Balancing these considerations will be essential to addressing the evolving dynamics of online threats without undermining broader privacy protections."

About the Author

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

Dark Reading

Becky Bracken is a veteran multimedia journalist covering cybersecurity for Dark Reading.

See more from Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

Binary code in blue and orange colors
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Emerging Threats & Vulnerabilities to Prepare for in 2025Emerging Threats & Vulnerabilities to Prepare for in 2025
byKristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Dec 26, 2024
11 Min Read
Trump signing cybersecurity order creating CISA in 2018
Cybersecurity Operations
Trump 2.0 Portends Big Shift in Cybersecurity PoliciesTrump 2.0 Portends Big Shift in Cybersecurity Policies
byBecky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Dec 24, 2024
7 Min Read
People shaking hands imposed over a photo of China and a globe
Endpoint Security
US Ban on TP-Link Routers More About Politics Than Exploitation RiskTP-Link Router Ban Is Mostly About Politics
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Dec 20, 2024
6 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers