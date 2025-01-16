PRESS RELEASE

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that in partnership with its parent company, WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), is scaling its presence in Saudi Arabia to support the Kingdom’s digital transformation and cybersecurity advancements. Through their joint venture, WISeKey Arabia, in collaboration with the Juffali Group, SEALSQ and WISeKey aim to gradually introduce groundbreaking technology innovations tailored to Saudi Arabia’s unique needs.

In 2019, WISeKey Arabia, in partnership with the Juffali Group, a leading Saudi business conglomerate, is committed to fostering a secure digital ecosystem in alignment with Vision 2030. The collaboration focuses on providing state-of-the-art solutions, including Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), digital identity management, and IoT security, enhanced with SEALSQ’s quantum-resistant cryptographic technologies. This initiative ensures a robust foundation for Saudi businesses and government entities to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Gradual Deployment of Cutting-Edge Technologies

SEALSQ and WISeKey plan to gradually introduce innovative solutions to Saudi Arabia’s technology landscape, including advancements in satellite communication and IoT security through the WISeSat.Space ecosystem. WISeSat.Space, WISeKey’s pioneering low-power, secure satellite solution, enables real-time data processing for IoT devices in remote locations.

The system is designed to provide:

End-to-End Security: Utilizing quantum-resistant encryption to protect critical IoT data.

Cost-Efficiency: Reducing the barriers to satellite communication for businesses and government projects.

Scalability: Supporting diverse applications, including environmental monitoring, smart cities, and supply chain optimization.

WISeSat.Space’s integration into the Saudi market represents a strategic step in equipping local industries with the tools needed to excel in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Partnership with Hedera and The Hashgraph Association

In addition to WISeSat.Space’s deployment, SEALSQ and WISeKey are collaborating with Hedera, leveraging its enterprise-grade distributed ledger for blockchain-based applications. These efforts align with The Hashgraph Association’s five-year partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Investment Association, which includes the launch of the $250M DeepTech Venture Studio. The DeepTech Venture Studio is designed to support startups operating within Saudi Arabia in areas such as blockchain, AI, IoT, robotics, and quantum computing.

Funded with $50M from The Hashgraph Association and $200M from the Saudi Ministry of Investment Association, the DeepTech Venture Studio provides significant opportunities for Saudi-based companies leveraging Hedera’s hashgraph network. WISeKey Arabia will serve as a trusted technology partner, empowering startups with secure and scalable solutions.

Aligning with Vision 2030

WISeKey and SEALSQ’s plans align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which emphasizes innovation, digital transformation, and economic diversification. The partnership supports key national initiatives, including the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Saudi Arabia and the Quantum Economy project, ensuring that the Kingdom remains a global leader in advanced technologies.

“Our commitment to Saudi Arabia extends beyond cybersecurity,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “By introducing groundbreaking technologies like WISeSat and collaborating with key partners such as the Juffali Group, Hedera, and The Hashgraph Association, we aim to empower the Kingdom’s businesses and government with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

