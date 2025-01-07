Pentagon Adds Chinese Gaming Giant Tencent to Federal Ban

The sprawling social media and gaming platform says that being considered a Chinese military business must be a mistake.

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

January 7, 2025

1 Min Read
Tencent's website homepage
Source: Cyberstock via Alamy Stock Photo

NEWS BRIEF

Chinese messaging and gaming giant Tencent has been labeled a Chinese military business by the US Department of Defense (DoD).

The move comes on the heels of the US Department of Treasury sanctioning China-based cybersecurity company Integrity Technology Group for its role in computer-intrusion incidents against US critical infrastructure.

With the designation, Tencent cannot supply the US federal government with technology or services. It joins others like Huawei, and was added to the list known as "Section 1260" as part of a group that includes Contemporary Amperex Technology Company (CATL), China Overseas Shipping (COSCO), Changxin Memory Technologies, and Autel Robotics, a drone manufacturer.

The price of Tencent's shares in the US dropped nearly 10% on Jan. 7 after the announcement, accounting for billions in losses, but unlike a sanctioning, the designation does not mean that the firm can't still operate stateside, only that it can't do business with the federal government. A spokesperson for the company said that putting Tencent on the list was "a mistake" and that it is not a military company or supplier to the US federal government. The company also said that, in the long run, being added to the list will have "no impact" on the business and that it will work with the DoD to address the misunderstanding.

Read more about:

News Briefs

About the Author

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

Skilled writer and editor covering cybersecurity for Dark Reading.

See more from Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

Binary code in blue and orange colors
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Emerging Threats & Vulnerabilities to Prepare for in 2025Emerging Threats & Vulnerabilities to Prepare for in 2025
byKristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Dec 26, 2024
11 Min Read
Trump signing cybersecurity order creating CISA in 2018
Cybersecurity Operations
Trump 2.0 Portends Big Shift in Cybersecurity PoliciesTrump 2.0 Portends Big Shift in Cybersecurity Policies
byBecky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Dec 24, 2024
7 Min Read
People shaking hands imposed over a photo of China and a globe
Endpoint Security
US Ban on TP-Link Routers More About Politics Than Exploitation RiskTP-Link Router Ban Is Mostly About Politics
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Dec 20, 2024
6 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers