Note From the Editor-in-Chief

Dear Reader,

Today, Informa Tech, the company behind Dark Reading, is combining with TechTarget's technology websites and Industry Dive's award-winning industry publications to create a new company: Informa TechTarget.

Our editorial footprint is greatly expanding. The combined Informa TechTarget newsroom features many of the most trusted publications in B2B media, over 300 world-class business journalists, and in-depth coverage across 30+ technology segments and 45+ industry verticals. In 2025 alone, we expect to produce over 60,000 stories that provide essential information for our readers across many markets. 

For more information, you can read the company's press release and check out our combined portfolio of publications.

Our commitment to you remains the same here at Dark Reading. Our group of highly experienced cybersecurity journalists will continue to independently report on the most notable developments, innovations, and disruptions in our industry. Whether navigating new technologies, cyber threats and vulnerabilities, regulations, or market dynamics, you need insight you can trust to make smart decisions and navigate the evolving cybersecurity business landscape. Readers who come to Dark Reading can expect reliable industry information they can't get anywhere else. 

Thank you for reading — and stay tuned for more vital coverage and resources as we continue to grow.

Kelly Jackson Higgins

Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading

