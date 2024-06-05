Notable Capital Launches Rising in Cyber to Spotlight Promising Cybersecurity Startups

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable Capital, a global venture capital firm, today announced the inaugural launch of "Rising in Cyber," an independent list recognizing the 30 most promising cybersecurity companies as selected by Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), security leaders, and startup investors. This initiative combines input from more than 100 CISOs and VPs of Security from leading companies such as Amazon, Atlassian, Coupang, and Netflix, along with prominent venture capital firms. Honorees, chosen from nearly 200 VC-nominated companies, were selected based on their proven ability to solve critical problems for security teams.

The Rising in Cyber 2024 honorees have collectively raised more than $6 billion. The list includes three categories: 10 honorees are early-stage and have raised up to $35 million. Ten are mid-stage and have raised up to $100 million, and 10 are growth-stage companies and have each raised more than $100 million in venture financing. Approximately half of the honorees are based in the San Francisco Bay area, and one-third started in Tel Aviv. This year's honorees will be celebrated at a special event at the New York Stock Exchange.

"Rising in Cyber 2024 highlights the cutting-edge solutions that are addressing the most painful problems in the cybersecurity industry. Representing the voices of over 100 security leaders, we believe these innovative startups will play a crucial role in enhancing security strategies and addressing the evolving threats enterprises face today," said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. "Congratulations to the honorees of Rising in Cyber 2024!"

Innovation Drivers

The Rising in Cyber survey of more than 100 security leaders revealed three innovation drivers needed by security teams to adapt to a growing footprint of technologies, the rise of AI, and the evolving sophistication of cyber criminals. These themes provide a glimpse into the future buying patterns of CISOs.

1. Identity and Access Management

The rise of non-human actors and identity-centric, malware-free attacks, which accounted for 75% of incidents in 2023, highlights the urgent need for robust identity and access management (IAM) solutions.

Startups are stepping up with next-generation Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), new authentication platforms, and privileged access management tools.

2. Cloud Security

With the transition to multi-cloud architectures, traditional security tools remain inadequate for cloud environments.

Innovations in cloud detection and response, data security, automation, risk management, and AI threat detection are becoming essential.

3. Application and Code Security

The widespread use of open-source code introduces new vulnerabilities, while AI supercharges product security teams.

Startups enabling collaboration between developers and security teams are leading the way, with AI improving code remediation and testing.

About Rising in Cyber 2024

Rising in Cyber recognizes the most innovative startups in cybersecurity as determined by more than 100 leading CISOs, cybersecurity executives, and prominent venture capital firms. For Rising in Cyber 2024, about 200 companies were nominated, and 30 were recognized as honorees through an independent nomination and voting process. Nomination criteria included private, venture-backed companies with a primary product focus on cybersecurity and the U.S. as a primary market. For more information about the honorees, participating investors, and methodology, visit www.risingincyber.com.

Fenwick, HSBC Innovation Banking, and the New York Stock Exchange are co-sponsors of Rising in Cyber 2024.

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is a global venture capital firm based in the U.S. focused on early-to-growth-stage companies in cloud infrastructure and business and consumer applications. The firm invests primarily in the U.S., Israel, Europe, and Latin America. Notable Capital portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Block, Brightwheel, Drata, Handshake, HashiCorp, Ibotta, Orca Security, Quince, Slack, Slice, StockX, Stori, Vercel, Zendesk, and more.

Notable Capital is a longtime investor in the global cybersecurity sector, and its investments include Bitsight, Descope, Drata, Gem Security, Nozomi Networks, Orca Security, Synack, Torq, Vdoo, Wing Security, and more. More information can be found at www.notablecap.com and @notablecap.