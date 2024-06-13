NetSPI Acquires Hubble, Adds CAASM to Complement its IEASM

PRESS RELEASE

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI, the proactive security solution, today announced its acquisition of Hubble Technology Inc. ("Hubble"), a Northern Virginia-based cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and cybersecurity posture management solution. The integration of Hubble's Asset Intelligence™ and CAASM product, Aurora™, into The NetSPI Platform will empower security teams to achieve complete visibility of their rapidly evolving attack surfaces and tackle asset and exposure management challenges.

Hubble's agentless CAASM platform enables organizations to continuously identify new assets and risks, remediate security control blind spots, and gain a holistic view of their security posture by providing an accurate inventory of cyber assets, both external and internal. Hubble was founded in 2020 with the backing of Accel, CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, and Paladin Capital. The company's Founder, Tom Parker, will join NetSPI as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

According to Forrester's The Attack Surface Management Solutions Landscape, Q2 2024, "External attack surface management (EASM) vendors tend to use the external discovery scans as a jumping-off point for managing exposures, while CAASM vendors provide more context on the asset and its controls. Both are crucial foundations for teams to better prioritize and remediate security gaps."

With the acquisition of Hubble, NetSPI will deliver both EASM and CAASM capabilities within The NetSPI Platform to continuously discover, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities and exposures across the entire IT asset estate – from the cloud to bring-your-own-device (BOYD) and industrial control environments. This will also significantly enhance and accelerate NetSPI's ability to accurately prioritize risk associated with assets and vulnerabilities in customer networks and help them assess the exposure to their most important assets relative to these risks.

"This acquisition is one of the most notable milestones on our journey from point-in-time pentesting to technology-enabled proactive security," said Aaron Shilts, CEO at NetSPI. "You can't secure what you don't have visibility into. We support the most trusted brands on Earth giving them visibility into external/cloud assets and exposures. With Hubble's CAASM solution, we can provide comprehensive, 360-degree visibility while delivering telemetry and insights across the entire IT estate. We are thrilled to welcome Tom and Hubble to team NetSPI and look forward to the expertise he will bring as our new CTO driving innovation across our products."

As CTO, Tom will drive business growth through innovation across NetSPI's proactive security solutions and partner with customers to keep pace with the ever-changing technology and threat landscapes. Prior to forming Hubble, Tom was CTO at Accenture Security, leading growth strategy and M&A. He joined Accenture Security through the sale of his prior startup, FusionX, which was an early pioneer in commercial cybersecurity red teaming.

"The security industry notoriously creates siloed solutions that only address a small part of the problem. That's not the case with NetSPI," shared Tom Parker, Founder of Hubble and NetSPI CTO. "For the first time, with the introduction of CAASM, security leaders will have a holistic end-to-end view of their security posture in a single platform. I am delighted to join this proactive security powerhouse as their new CTO, helping customers reduce risk, drive efficiency, and strengthen the confidence that their security platforms represent a full picture of their environment."

NetSPI customers can expect to see CAASM within The NetSPI Platform later this year. To learn more about the CAASM solution, reach out at www.netspi.com/contact or visit www.netspi.com/caasm.

Join Aaron and Tom on July 17 for a live webcast where they will showcase Hubble's technology and discuss the importance of bringing EASM and CAASM together to achieve holistic attack surface management. Register today.

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the proactive security solution used to discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities of the highest importance, so businesses can protect what matters most.

Leveraging a unique combination of dedicated security experts, intelligent process, and advanced technology, NetSPI helps security teams take a proactive approach to cybersecurity with more clarity, speed, and scale than ever before.

By continually advancing solutions such as Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Attack Surface Management (ASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), NetSPI goes beyond the noise to deliver high impact results and recommendations based on business needs, so customers can protect their priorities, perform better, and innovate with confidence.

NetSPI secures the most trusted brands on Earth, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five leading cloud providers, three of the five largest healthcare companies, four MAMAA Big Tech companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers & e-commerce companies, and many of the Fortune 500.

NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India. Follow NetSPI on LinkedIn and X.

About Hubble

Hubble is a technology asset visibility and cyber posture management solution that provides a complete and continually updated map of your entire technology environment and the state of your most critical security controls. Whether you operate in the cloud, are a heavy user of industrial control systems and IoT or operate a hybrid IT environment – Hubble has you covered.

Hubble is completely agentless, leveraging your existing IT stack to build a knowledge graph of your environment, allowing you to better understand your assets, and their relative risk, and prioritize triage of security events and posture gaps. Backed by Paladin Capital, Accel, and CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, Hubble has won numerous awards for its market-defining solution, including the prestigious 2022 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer.