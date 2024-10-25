My Journey From the Air Force to Cybersecurity

COMMENTARY

When I stepped foot onto Mountain Home Air Force Base in 2003, I had no way of knowing how much my technical and leadership skills would flourish over the course of my career in the US Air Force — but I did know I had found a group of disciplined, mission-driven individuals who were all working toward a common goal. And that was special.

When it came time to transition out of the military last year, I was faced with not only leaving the branch of service I had dedicated my entire professional life to but also having to find who I was and what career path I wanted to pursue for myself. That's no easy task when you've been entrenched in a team-oriented environment for years at a time — in my case, 20. I was afraid I'd never find that sense of community again … until I found the cybersecurity field.

Where It All Began

I attended community college for about a year before I enlisted in the Air Force and began working as a data maintenance technician. I eventually integrated with the Air Force's network team, where I got my feet wet in IT. Over the next 10 years, I worked on small clandestine networks up to enterprise-level, before the military shifted its focus to securing networks.

The further I ventured into securing domains, the stronger my passion grew for that area. During my time stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, I worked for the Joint Communications Support Element (JCSE), and one of my supervisors approached me about the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification from ISC2. He saw that I had what it took to sit for the exam, and I began the process.

Five Letters and 600 Podcast Episodes Later

The CISSP certification was not only a testament to the hard work that I had put in throughout my career, but it also served as a key to my progression in the field. It changed my position in the game and my accessibility to opportunities. When having a conversation with those more senior than me, I felt confident and highly respected with the weight of that CISSP by my name.

I believe to this day that the CISSP is what led me to being able to secure my first job in the corporate world, and acted as a launching pad for my podcast, "The Other Side of the Firewall." That podcast has grown my network monumentally, and having that validation by my name makes it easy to have conversations with everyone from entry-level professionals to CEOs of major companies. We're now more than 600 episodes into the podcast and counting. However, the journey to get to where I am today hasn't all been rainbows and butterflies.

The Highs and Lows

One of the easier components of making the military-to-corporate transition was the networking aspect. During my time in the military, I had worked with phenomenal clients who supported me even after I swapped lace-up boots for a suit. Despite the fact that I was looking for a job at a historically bad time for the tech industry (the early 2023 layoff wave), my connections landed me a job at a data privacy and security company in Georgia.

My boss at this company was a US Marine veteran, who was able to lead me through what ended up being the hardest part of my switch to corporate life: the lingo. I had to learn to explain how the technical skills I gained in the military translated to be applicable to the clients I was working for in the private sector. Having someone to guide me through that transition from the military to the corporate world who knew how to break me out of my military jargon comfort zone was life changing.

Why Cyber?

I highly encourage anyone transitioning out of the military and looking for a mission-driven line of work to explore the cybersecurity field. With the rate that emerging technologies and the threat landscape are evolving, the demand for cybersecurity professionals is at an all-time high. It's a mission-driven, meaningful line of work that coincides with your service branches' goals to protect, defend, and create a safer world.

Explore entry-level certifications such as the ones through ISC2, trainings and bootcamps that can help you get a foot in the door, and don't give up if the transition to the corporate world isn't seamless. Cybersecurity is a field that offers continued opportunities to increase your skills, learn from those around you, and make changes that have a direct impact on securing our increasingly digital world. As veterans transition into civilian life and look to find stable, fulfilling careers, I encourage them to give cybersecurity a shot. It's where I've found my tribe again, and I'm forever thankful for the people and programs that helped me along the way.