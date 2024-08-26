Microsoft to Host Windows Security Summit in CrowdStrike Outage Aftermath
The tech giant seeks to work with endpoint security partners, including CrowdStrike, on how to prevent an outage event of such gravity from happening again.
August 26, 2024
Microsoft will host a Windows Endpoint Security Ecosystem Summit on Sept. 10 to discuss improvements in cyber resiliency and critical infrastructure with partners including CrowdStrike.
This summit comes in response to the CrowdStrike outage just last month, an event that led to canceled flights, hospital delays, and $5.4 billion in estimated losses for Fortune 500 companies.
Microsoft's confab will ultimately provide a space to discuss with endpoint security providers how to prevent such an event from happening again, focusing on how to design systems for resiliency and improve security and safe deployment practices.
According to an anonymous Microsoft executive, participants at the summit will reportedly discuss the possibility of having applications rely more predominately on Windows user mode rather than kernel mode.
Microsoft plans to share more details of the conference discussions after the event.
