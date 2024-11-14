Microsoft Power Pages Leak Millions of Private Records

Untold millions of sensitive records and personal data are exposed on the open Web right now, thanks to missing or misconfigured access controls in websites built with Microsoft Power Pages.

Power Pages, born in 2022 from PowerApps Portals, is Microsoft's low-code website building platform. It is commonly used to design externally facing sites, such as portals for employees and retailers, or event registration or management sites. Back when it was released to the general public, Microsoft bragged that it already served more than 100 million monthly active website users, in industries as diverse as high tech and healthcare, education, finance, manufacturing, and government.

Alongside its suite of easy, drag-and-drop tools and features, Power Pages comes fitted with role-based access controls, which developers can use to define the data any given user can access. But as Aaron Costello, chief of software-as-a-service (SaaS) security research at AppOmni, recently discovered, many sites simply aren't implementing these controls correctly, if at all.

The result: Vast swaths of sensitive information, from sites around the Web, are available right now to anyone who cares to look for it.

Misconfigured Power Pages

Power Pages sites use Microsoft's cloud-based relational database, Dataverse, to store structured data. To protect that data, developers can call upon a variety of access controls.

First and most obvious are site-level settings, which define whether and how users need to authenticate and register accounts on a site.

The next tier down is table-level controls. With these, site administrators can define which kinds of users can perform what actions on what data.

The most granular of Power Pages access controls apply at the level of Dataverse columns. One notable tool Power Pages offers at this level is "masking," where site admins can obfuscate certain categories of data, like the first five digits of Social Security numbers listed in a given column.

The problem is that admins aren't always making use of these three rungs of access controls, if any at all. As a result, accessing the data on their sites is "very, very trivial," Costello says. "Once you understand [what's going on], it's just a matter of going to these URLs."

"Typically what happens is that instead of granting someone the ability to view their own data, they've actually granted them the ability to view all data. As a result, excessive amounts of information — often sensitive — is exposed to each user," he explains.

Some sites grant even anonymous users "global access" to read data from tables, for example, and not one website Costello probed in his research implemented any sort of column-level security. Other sites restrict certain data to authenticated users, but undermine that protection by allowing anyone from the Web to register and authenticate themselves.

Costello only probed websites hosted by organizations with cybersecurity disclosure policies — those which might be more amenable to hearing about their lacking security postures. Even with that limitation, he ultimately discovered 5 million to 7 million exposed records from a wide array of Power Pages websites.

One large business service provider, for example, leaked personal information belonging to 1.1 million employees of the UK's National Health Service (NHS). The data included employees' telephone numbers, email addresses, home addresses, and more.

An Industrywide Issue

As Costello is quick to point out, "In previous research, I discussed the exact same kind of issue in other popular SaaS platforms, such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and NetSuite. And those are all platforms that have different use cases. I wouldn't say that this is by any means a unique problem to Power Pages. What this comes down to isn't the product itself, but more so a misunderstanding of its access controls."

When it comes to warning users about landmines, Power Pages does quite well. "When you do misconfigure data to be accessible by anyone, you get warning banners popping up on your page in a variety of different places, Costello adds. "So Microsoft really does their best to make organizations aware of what they're doing is dangerous. However, organizations are choosing to ignore the warning signs."

Besides negligence, the frequency of Power Pages misconfigurations might theoretically be explained by the demographics of its audience. By their nature, low- and no-code platforms are more attractive to less technical users, who may be less well-versed in matters of cybersecurity.

"If you're someone who is not technical, and you're just dragging and dropping buttons and forms to design a page, you may not be the type of person who has an understanding of what access controls are even necessary," Costello posits. Or, perhaps, the ease of designing a low- or no-code site might ease the more careful, analytical parts of one's brain. "Low-code platforms do typically lend a false sense of security," he says.

Dark Reading has reached out to Microsoft for comment on this story.

