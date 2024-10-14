Microsoft: Schools Grapple With Thousands of Cyberattacks Weekly

Education, including K-12 schools and universities, has become the third most targeted sector due to the high variety of sensitive data it stores in its databases.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

October 14, 2024

2 Min Read
Two children using laptop computers in school classroom
Source: SeventyFour Images via Alamy Stock Photo

Malicious actors are increasingly targeting K-12 and higher education institutions, an "industry of industries" as Microsoft's new report calls it, due to the immense amount of private data that these enterprises handle.

From information regarding financial data to health records and other sensitive information, hackers have a host of pickings to choose from if they are successful in their exploitation attempts, Microsoft's Threat Intelligence report explained.

"The combination of value and vulnerability found in education systems has attracted the attention of a spectrum of cyberattackers — from malware criminals employing new techniques to nation-state threat actors engaging in old-school spy craft," Microsoft said.

Education as an industry faces a variety of issues that prompt attacks from hackers: security staffing limitations; difficult-to-secure IT systems; virtual/remote learning environments; extensive QR code usage; open email systems; lack of funding; and more. There's also the issue of users — some as young as 6 years old — who are too young to know safe cybersecurity habits and are liable to compromise a network. 

The education sector deals with an average of 2,507 attempted cyberattacks on a weekly basis from nation-state groups to ransomware gangs, with universities especially presenting their own unique challenges due to the culture of sharing information, research, and innovation, Microsoft found.

Some of the nation-state actors that Microsoft highlights are Peach Sandstorm, Mint Sandstorm, Mabna Institute, Emerald Sleet, and Moonstone Sleet, with an honorable mention for Storm-1877, which is still in development. 

Education institutions can protect themselves from these threats by implementing a new security curriculum, such as maintaining and scaling core cyber hygiene, prioritizing cyber awareness at all levels, whether students, IT staff, or faculty. Microsoft also advised hardening overall security posture as well as centralizing the technology stack, and implementing better monitoring procedures to get a clear picture of security posture and potential vulnerabilities.  

Microsoft highlighted some institutions such as Oregon State University and the Arizona Department of Education, which are both doing noteworthy jobs of implementing an ace cyber posture. The former's progress came in response to a major cybersecurity incident, prompting its Security Operations Center (SOC) alongside the help of AI and automated capabilities; the latter which focuses on zero-trust principles by blocking any traffic outside of the US from its 365 environment, Azure, and data center.

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

A laptop on the table with software update progress bar on screen
Vulnerabilities & Threats
5 Zero-Days in Microsoft's October Update to Patch Immediately5 Zero-Days in Microsoft's October Update to Patch Immediately
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Oct 8, 2024
4 Min Read
Flags of Russia and Ukraine
Cyber Risk
EU Plans Sanctions for Cyberattackers Acting on Behalf of RussiaEU Plans Sanctions for Cyberattackers Acting on Behalf of Russia
byJennifer Lawinski, Contributing Writer
Oct 10, 2024
1 Min Read
A face scan of Indian Prime Minister Modi
Threat Intelligence
AI-Powered Cybercrime Cartels on the Rise in AsiaAI-Powered Cybercrime Cartels on the Rise in Asia
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Oct 10, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events