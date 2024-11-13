Lacoste First to Use AI-Powered Anti-counterfeiting Solution

PRESS RELEASE

(Paris, France) – October 31, 2024 – As counterfeiting represents a global issue for brands and societies alike, Cypheme, a pioneering French company focused on AI-powered anti-counterfeiting solutions, today announced that Vrai AI, its AI anti-counterfeit technology that can detect fake products based on just a picture of a specific detail of a product or label, purely with visual analysis, is now available to brands worldwide. This ground-breaking artificial intelligence, which is perfect for companies across multiple verticals (i.e.: jewelry, pharmaceuticals, electronics, fashion, etc.), is easy to implement and only requires the use of a smartphone to keep a brands’ reputation and customers safe.

Lacoste, a world-renowned fashion brand, is the first company to pioneer the use of this technology, marking a major milestone in the worlds of AI development, the fashion industry and the global fight against counterfeiting. Already, Cypheme’s ground-breaking solution has achieved a near perfect level of accuracy of 99.7% for Lacoste, helping them easily identify fake products and remove them from the market.

By incorporating Cypheme’s powerful technology, which examines microscopic visual details of a specific feature of the product, the AI can differentiate a real from a fake, much in a way similar to a human expert. No modification of the product, no special label, or hidden marker is needed. For Lacoste, Cypheme uses the famous and iconic crocodile logo to identify fakes among a wide variety of Lacoste products. This represents an unprecedented technological leap in the fight against counterfeiting that could play a major part in solving or mitigating crisis linked to the criminal activity across multiple regions and sectors.

For certain types of products, however, the use of Cypheme’s “Noise Print Label,” a proprietary fingerprint anti-counterfeit label that protects every product it is affixed on, is also available. Noise Print is an anti-copy label that utilizes an advanced set of algorithms powered by an artificial neural network that verifies a product’s authenticity. However, it doesn’t stop there. Noise Print can also help trace back the origin points where fake products are known to be made.

“Today, according the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, counterfeiting represents 2.5% of the world’s trade, or $461 billion, and puts low-quality goods on the market, generating risks for health, well-being, security and safety,” explains Hugo Garcia-Cotte, CEO, Cypheme. “Implementing anti-counterfeiting technologies helps brands combat piracy, secure operations, enhance revenue and improve customer engagement, however they do not stop at just that, they have a much larger impact, helping shape safer societies overall.”

About Cypheme

Cypheme is a pioneering French company focused on AI-powered anti-counterfeiting solutions. With their AI technology, Vrai AI, they aim to make counterfeit trade an unattractive activity for all people of the world. Cypheme’s technology is used in many different industries and countries to safeguard people from the negative impact of fake goods. For more information, visit https://www.cypheme.com/.