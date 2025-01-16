PRESS RELEASE

SALT LAKE CITY — January 13, 2025 — Ivanti, the software company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, has appointed seasoned tech leader, Karl Triebes, as Chief Product Officer. In his new role, Triebes will focus on ensuring that Ivanti’s product strategy aligns with the company’s long-term goals, drives innovation, and enhances customer satisfaction.

Triebes’ appointment comes at a pivotal time for Ivanti, as the company continues to expand its footprint in the IT management and security landscape. His extensive experience and visionary approach are expected to ensure the company remains at the forefront of delivering high-quality technology solutions.

“I am thrilled to join Ivanti at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Karl Triebes. “Ivanti's commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach align perfectly with my vision for product development. I look forward to working with the talented team at Ivanti to drive our product strategy forward, enhance our engineering capabilities, and deliver exceptional solutions to our customers.”

He joins Ivanti with over 30 years of extensive experience in technology leadership and product development. Throughout his career, Karl has held pivotal roles in several high-profile technology companies such as F5, Amazon and Imperva. In these positions, he has consistently demonstrated a strong prowess in engineering, product strategy, and driving business growth. His seasoned leadership and innovative vision have been instrumental in advancing technology solutions and enhancing product portfolios.

His strategic oversight will ensure that Ivanti’s products not only meet but exceed the expectations of customers, driving sustained business growth and solidifying Ivanti’s position as a leader in the industry.

“Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do,” Triebes added. “By focusing on innovation and maintaining a customer-centric approach, we can develop products that not only solve current challenges but also anticipate future needs. I am eager to lead Ivanti in this direction and contribute to the company’s continued success.”

Ivanti’s CEO, Dennis Kozak, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Karl to the Ivanti team. His extensive experience and proven track record in technology leadership make him the perfect fit for our organization. We are confident that under his guidance, Ivanti will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional solutions to our customers.”

About Ivanti

