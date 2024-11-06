German Law Could Protect Researchers Reporting Vulns

The draft amendment also includes prison time for those who access systems to maliciously spy or intercept data.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

November 6, 2024

1 Min Read
A German flag blowing in the wind
Source: Simon Tilley via Alamy Stock Photo

Germany's Federal Ministry of Justice has drafted legislation that would protect security researchers who discover and report security flaws to vendors.

The draft eliminates criminal liability for people who choose to warn businesses, and ultimately the public, of cyber vulnerabilities. The proposed law amends an existing law that protects IT security researchers, companies, and hackers from punishment.

Certain criteria must be met for the act to be considered security research. The action must aim to identify a vulnerability or security risk in an IT system, and the researcher who discovers the flaw must have the intent of reporting the vulnerability to those responsible for addressing the issue. They should also only be accessing a system to identify a vulnerability.

The draft proposes a penalty of three to five months in prison for severe cases of malicious data spying and data interception that include criminal acts, acts motivated by profit, or those that result in substantial financial damage.

"Those who want to close IT security gaps deserve recognition — not a letter from the prosecutor," stated Marco Buschmann, the Federal Minister of Justice.

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

A virtual computer screen above a keyboard
Vulnerabilities & Threats
OWASP Beefs Up GenAI Security Guidance Amid Growing DeepfakesOWASP Beefs Up GenAI Security Guidance Amid Growing Deepfakes
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Nov 4, 2024
5 Min Read
The words "Zero Trust" in purple on two sides of a cube; blue, digital background
Vulnerabilities & Threats
How to Win at Cyber by Influencing PeopleHow to Win at Cyber by Influencing People
byGregory R. Simpson
Nov 5, 2024
5 Min Read
A job classifieds newspaper
Application Security
Cybersecurity Job Market Stagnates, Dissatisfaction AboundsCybersecurity Job Market Stagnates, Dissatisfaction Abounds
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Oct 31, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers