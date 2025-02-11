Cybersecurity In-Depth: Digging into data about the latest attacks, threats, and trends using charts and tables.
Gartner: Most Security Leaders Cannot Balance Data Security, Business GoalsGartner: Most Security Leaders Cannot Balance Data Security, Business Goals
The analyst firm recommends defining security and governance processes while reducing friction for business stakeholders.
February 11, 2025
NEWS BRIEF
Only 14% of security and risk management leaders can effectively secure organizational data assets while also enabling the data to achieve business objectives, according to Gartner. In a recent survey, Gartner found that 35% of respondents secure data assets and 21% use data to achieve business goals, but only one in seven (14%) could do both effectively.
This gap exposes organizations to threats, regulatory penalties, and operational inefficiencies, Gartner said. The analyst firm outlined five recommendations for organizations to address the gap:
Reduce governance-related friction for the business. Use a well-established process to co-create data security polices and standards.
Align data-security-related governance efforts. Partner with other internal functions to identify overlaps.
Delineate non-negotiable security requirements that business groups must meet when handling data security risks.
Define high-level guardrails around GenAI-related decisions. Allow business groups to experiment within clearly set parameters.
Work jointly with data and analytics teams. Secure top-down buy-in on data security initiatives.
Read more about:News Briefs
About the Author
You May Also Like
Uncovering Threats to Your Mainframe & How to Keep Host Access SecureFeb 13, 2025
Securing the Remote WorkforceFeb 20, 2025
Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on CISO StrategiesFeb 25, 2025
How CISOs Navigate the Regulatory and Compliance MazeFeb 26, 2025
Where Does Outsourcing Make Sense for Your Organization?Feb 27, 2025
Ransomware Groups Made Less Money in 2024Feb 10, 2025|3 Min Read
Cybercrime Forces Local Law Enforcement to Shift FocusFeb 6, 2025|3 Min Read
How Are Modern Fraud Groups Using GenAI and Deepfakes?Feb 4, 2025|2 Min Read
Interactive Online Training for Cybersecurity Professionals; Earn CPE CreditsFeb 3, 2025|1 Min Read