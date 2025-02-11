Cybersecurity In-Depth: Digging into data about the latest attacks, threats, and trends using charts and tables.

The analyst firm recommends defining security and governance processes while reducing friction for business stakeholders.

February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025

Source: Yay Media AS via Alamy Stock Photo

Only 14% of security and risk management leaders can effectively secure organizational data assets while also enabling the data to achieve business objectives, according to Gartner. In a recent survey, Gartner found that 35% of respondents secure data assets and 21% use data to achieve business goals, but only one in seven (14%) could do both effectively.

This gap exposes organizations to threats, regulatory penalties, and operational inefficiencies, Gartner said. The analyst firm outlined five recommendations for organizations to address the gap:

  • Reduce governance-related friction for the business. Use a well-established process to co-create data security polices and standards.

  • Align data-security-related governance efforts. Partner with other internal functions to identify overlaps.

  • Delineate non-negotiable security requirements that business groups must meet when handling data security risks.

  • Define high-level guardrails around GenAI-related decisions. Allow business groups to experiment within clearly set parameters.

  • Work jointly with data and analytics teams. Secure top-down buy-in on data security initiatives.

