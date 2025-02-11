NEWS BRIEF

Only 14% of security and risk management leaders can effectively secure organizational data assets while also enabling the data to achieve business objectives, according to Gartner. In a recent survey, Gartner found that 35% of respondents secure data assets and 21% use data to achieve business goals, but only one in seven (14%) could do both effectively.

This gap exposes organizations to threats, regulatory penalties, and operational inefficiencies, Gartner said. The analyst firm outlined five recommendations for organizations to address the gap: