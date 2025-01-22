NEWS BRIEF

All organizations, regardless of size or industry, are experiencing a data boom, with information being stored in multiple applications, such as Confluence, GitLab, Jira, Monday, Slack, Salesforce, and Zendesk. In turn, the ability to search through the mountains of data to find what they need has become increasingly more difficult. Enterprise search is an area where artificial intelligence (AI) can shine, with tools that take questions from users and them look through various information sources to provide relevant answers quickly.

The challenge, however, is delivering those answers without compromising data security. AI's ability to look at all of an organization's data means that an unauthorized actor could potentially manipulate the system to obtain information that they should not be able to access or use in a manner they should not. Doti AI, an AI-powered enterprise work platform that emerged from stealth today, promises to secure the organization's data while giving employees the ability to find information as part of existing workflows. For example, customer support teams can resolve issues faster by retrieving relevant knowledge base articles or identifying similar past cases without searching across multiple systems, the company said in a statement.

"Doti creates a centralized 'organizational brain' that empowers employees to find accurate, relevant information quickly and effortlessly," the company said.

The platform consolidates data from multiple business applications and sources and presents a single interface to the organization's data, the company said. Because it can handle both structured and unstructured data, users can use the platform to analyze codebases, draft communications, retrieve historical project context, and answer policy questions.

It can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud, and gives organizations robust security controls, including real-time permissions enforcement, hybrid deployment options, and granular access controls. Doti's approach to tenant segregation means customers have "complete flexibility and control over their data." The software-as-a-service customers get a dedicated database. Organizations can deploy the platform locally within their environment in either a fully on-premise or hybrid setup.

If someone compromises the organization, that actor will have only limited access to a limited subset of all the data the platform can see. Doti enforces document-level permissions at the data source. Each resource Doti retrieves is checked every time to ensure the user is allowed to access that information. Doti also developed a layer called "spaces," where specific data is bound to specific users. This means only the intended users can access that information.

The platform has both direct and indirect prompt injection guardrails to prevent leakage of unauthorized information.

As part of the launch, Doti AI also raised $7 million in seed funding led by F2 Venture Capital and several angel investors. Doti AI was founded in January 2024 by Matan Cohen and Opher Hofshi, who have experience in enterprise software and cybersecurity. They were both at Wix — where Cohen was the former software group manager and Hofshi was the former security architects team leader — where they saw firsthand the impact of "organizational information chaos" in large, fast-paced organizations.