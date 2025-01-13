CISA Releases the Cybersecurity Performance Goals Adoption Report

January 13, 2025

1 Min Read

PRESS RELEASE

Today, CISA released the Cybersecurity Performance Goals Adoption Report to highlight how adoption of Cybersecurity Performance Goals (CPGs) benefits our nation’s critical infrastructure sectors. Originally released in October 2022, CISA’s CPGs are voluntary practices that critical infrastructure owners can take to protect themselves against cyber threats. 

This report is based on analysis of 7,791 critical infrastructure organizations enrolled in CISA’s Vulnerability Scanning service from Aug. 1, 2022, through Aug. 31, 2024. Data reveals that four critical infrastructure sectors are most impacted by CPG adoption: Healthcare and Public Health, Water and Wastewater Systems, Communications, and Government Services and Facilities. These four sectors have strong partnerships with CISA.

As CISA strengthens partnerships across all 16 critical infrastructure sectors, the agency hopes that CPG adoption will continue to expand. CISA urges critical infrastructure to learn more by visiting Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals

