CISA Releases Its First Ever International Strategic Plan

November 13, 2024

1 Min Read
PR Logo

PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON – Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released its 2025–2026 International Strategic Plan, the agency’s first, which supports the agency’s first comprehensive strategic plan and aligns with the National Security Memorandum on Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience. The International Strategic Plan focuses on how CISA will proactively engage international partners to strengthen the security and resilience of our nation’s critical infrastructure.  

“In following this plan, CISA will improve coordination with our partners and strengthen international relationships to reduce risk to the globally interconnected and interdependent cyber and physical infrastructure that Americans rely on every day,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. 

Since the risks we face are complex, geographically dispersed and do not abide by borders, protecting and securing our cyber and physical infrastructure requires the concerted efforts of public and private partners around the globe. Our International Strategic Plan outlines three goals CISA must achieve to address the ever-changing and dynamic challenges facing America and our international partners: 

  • Bolster the Resilience of Foreign Infrastructure on Which the U.S. Depends; 

  • Strengthen Integrated Cyber Defense; and 

  • Unify Agency Coordination of International Activities.  

Read CISA’s International Strategic Plan to learn more. 

