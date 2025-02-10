COMMENTARY

In the battle against cyber threats, we're losing our most vital asset: our people. While the industry fixates on the latest tools and technologies, security analysts are burning out, crushed under the weight of an impossible mission. This isn't just a talent shortage, but an existential crisis threatening the future of cybersecurity defense. Until we prioritize supporting the humans at the heart of cyber operations, no tool or technology will be enough to keep us secure.

Security operations centers (SOCs), the heart of cybersecurity, have become pressure cookers of burnout and frustration. The numbers tell a dire story: More than half of SOC analysts have considered leaving the field, and with them goes the institutional knowledge and expertise that take years to develop. Each departure is a victory for malicious actors, who know that even the most sophisticated tools are only as effective as the humans behind them.

There's a tendency to frame this simply as a talent shortage. In one sense, it is. 53% of organizations report a critical lack of skilled cybersecurity workers. But this misses the direness of the current reality. We can't hire our way out of this disaster. It takes years to develop an analyst capable of detecting and responding to sophisticated threats. By the time junior analysts gain the expertise to handle advanced attacks, they're already burning out and searching for greener pastures. Cyber defenders need relief now.

The crisis extends beyond front-line defenders. Nearly a quarter of chief information security officers (CISOs) and IT security leaders are considering stepping down, with 93% citing unsustainable stress levels. They face mounting pressure to demonstrate return on investment (ROI) while navigating increasing legal and compliance risks, and even personal liability. It's no wonder the average tenure of a CISO is only 18 to 26 months — less than half of the general C-suite tenure.

Somehow, we've normalized this chaos. In any other critical operation, like the military, this level of systemic burnout would be considered an existential risk. Instead, we keep piling on more tools, more alerts, and more responsibilities, mistaking the symptoms for the disease.

Our industry has a blind spot. We've focused so much on software and hardware that we've forgotten about the "humanware" of security workflows. We've overlooked the frontline analysts, the threat hunters, and the managers whose judgment and intellectual horsepower are the real engine of modern security operations.

This matters so deeply to me on a personal level. In my Air Force career, I was a special operations helicopter pilot. Picture it: skimming treetops under night vision goggles, working with elite teams, pushing the boundaries of what seemed possible. Despite the intense pressure and risk, I never once thought about walking away. Why? Because I had cutting-edge equipment, unwavering support from my leadership, and a mission that made my heart race. I would have done it for free.

Today, cyber defenders are the pilots of the 21st century. It's the coolest job on the planet: battling sophisticated adversaries in real-time, protecting the critical infrastructure that powers our economy, and racing against the clock to stop attacks that could affect millions. They should be having the time of their lives. Instead, they're burning out.

Technology Isn't the Solution — Reshaping Support Is

The answer isn't just better technology — it's about fundamentally reshaping how we support our people. The industry talks constantly about analysts learning from AI, but we're missing something crucial: the AI must learn from our analysts as well. Their expertise, their pattern recognition, their hard-won instincts about what doesn't look quite right; this human judgment is irreplaceable. We need to give our humans AI partners that learn from them, support them, freeing them to focus on the high-level, intellectually stimulating work that drew them to cybersecurity in the first place.

Imagine SOCs where analysts focus on outsmarting adversaries instead of drowning in false positives. Where AI handles the repetitive tasks but learns from human insights, creating a virtuous cycle of improvement. Where the technology amplifies human expertise instead of trying to replace it. Where the job is as exhilarating as flying a combat mission, because you have tools that learn and evolve alongside you. (In a recent episode of CSO Perspectives, I go into depth of what that looks like.)

For too long, we've treated our analysts as mere cogs in a machine, expecting them to conform to the limitations of our tools and processes.

It's time to revolutionize security operations. When we get this right, we won't just solve our retention crisis. We'll create a field that the best and brightest are eager to join, where analysts don't just survive, but thrive in the mission of keeping us all safe. The future of cybersecurity belongs not to those who build better tools, but to those who best empower defenders to wield them.