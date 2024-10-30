15 Leading Technology and Service Providers Achieve SASE Certification

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global consortium of network, cloud, security, and technology providers driving enterprise digital transformation, today announced significant advancements in its MEF 3.0 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Certification Program. Technology providers Fortinet and Versa have achieved full SASE certification, while service providers AT&T, BT, Colt, Comcast Business, Console Connect, Liberty Latin America, Lumen, Orange Business, TPG, and Verizon have also earned full SASE certification. Additionally, technology providers Broadcom Inc. and Palo Alto Networks, and service provider Sparkle, are expected to achieve full SASE certification shortly. Organizations that achieve SASE certification through MEF’s rigorous independent program receive a rating on product effectiveness and are listed in MEF’s registry of certified companies. SASE certification is now available to all MEF members.

"As cyber threats continue to escalate in complexity and frequency, enterprises need absolute confidence in their security solutions,” said Nan Chen, Chief Executive Officer, MEF. “MEF's independent SASE certification program provides that assurance, enabling organizations to choose validated solutions that protect their digital assets and support their transformation initiatives."

Validated Security for the Enterprise

MEF's comprehensive certification program addresses today's critical cybersecurity threats through rigorous testing of SASE, which includes Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), Security Service Edge (SSE), and Zero Trust (ZT) capabilities. The program is delivered in partnership with CyberRatings.org (CRO), a world-class testing laboratory that ensures transparency and confidence in cybersecurity solutions.

Technology providers must successfully complete all three certification modules to achieve full SASE certification. Service providers can achieve certification by integrating MEF-certified technology solutions, ensuring enterprise customers can trust the security and performance of their provider's ecosystem.

"Building secure, high-performing networks is critical to enterprise success,” said Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer, MEF. “By achieving SASE certification, technology and service providers are proving their commitment to delivering reliable, scalable, and secure solutions."

Setting the Standard for Network Security

The certification program validates compliance with MEF standards, including MEF SD-WAN (MEF 70.1) and industry-first standards for SASE (MEF 117) and Zero Trust (MEF 118). Certified solutions receive detailed ratings displayed in MEF's certification registry, enabling enterprises to make informed decisions about their security investments.

As SASE becomes central to Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings, certified solutions give enterprises confidence in the cybersecurity embedded within their network environments. To help organizations navigate this landscape, MEF recently released its "State of the Industry Report: SASE – Validating Cyber Defense in an Era of Unprecedented Threats."

More information about MEF’s SASE certification program can be found here.

SASE certifications and advancements will be featured at MEF’s Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE) from Oct 28–30, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. Visit gne.mef.net.

