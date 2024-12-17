PRESS RELEASE



DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new vendor-neutral expert-level cybersecurity certification for cybersecurity professionals continues the comprehensive efforts to strengthen today's dynamic workforce by CompTIA, the global leader in IT certifications and training.

CompTIA SecurityX is the second of multiple new certifications included in the CompTIA Xpert Series, which was developed for IT professionals with multiple years of work experience who want to confirm their expert-level knowledge of business-critical technologies. CompTIA DataX was introduced earlier this year, and CompTIA CloudNetX for advanced network and systems architects will be introduced in coming months.

CompTIA SecurityX, which replaces CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+), is designed for security architects and senior security engineers charged with leading and improving an enterprise's cybersecurity readiness. The name change does not affect the certification status of current CASP+ certification holders or the continuing education (CE) program.

"CompTIA SecurityX is the only hands-on, performance-based certification for advanced practitioners — not managers — at the advanced skill level of cybersecurity," said Patrick Lane, director, cybersecurity product management at CompTIA. "This program is the only certification on the market that qualifies technical leaders to assess cyber readiness within an enterprise, and design and implement the proper solutions to ensure the organization is ready for the next attack."

According to new data from CyberSeek™, the most comprehensive source of information on the U.S. cybersecurity workforce, nearly 265,000 more cybersecurity workers are required to address current staffing needs. Although the cybersecurity workforce has expanded each year since 2013, there are only enough workers to fill only 83% of the available cybersecurity jobs.

CompTIA SecurityX covers the technical knowledge and skills required to architect, engineer, integrate, and implement secure solutions across complex environments to support a resilient enterprise while considering the impact of governance, risk, and compliance requirements.

CompTIA SecurityX is compliant with ISO/ANSI 17024 standards and maps to DCWF work roles used by U.S. DoD Directive 8140.03M.

All certifications in the CompTIA Xpert Series are complemented with CertMaster Perform, which fills specific knowledge gaps rather than devoting time to already mastered materials. Learners are assessed at the beginning and throughout the learning process, focusing on key skills and tasks that are essential for an expert to know and understand.

The SecurityX CAS-005 learning product will upgrade to CertMaster Perform, which focuses on key hands-on security architect and senior security engineer skills within live environments. All of the Xpert series products will focus on more advanced, high-level hands-on skills using live labs.

CertMaster Perform for SecurityX assumes that the person who is taking the course already has years of experience in the fields of security architecture and senior security engineering. CertMaster Perform is designed to fill holes in knowledge rather than spend time on topics they already know. Learners will be assessed at the beginning of and throughout the learning process with a focus on key skills and tasks that are essential for an expert to know and understand.

Additional new features include enhanced virtual machine labs including challenge labs to cover each exam domain; demonstration videos to cover key topics from the course; podcast videos with cybersecurity professionals in the field; robust assessment content in CertMaster Perform and CertMaster Practice; and interactive activities throughout the course.

For complete information on CompTIA SecurityX and related CompTIA Learning resources visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications/securityx .