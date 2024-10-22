Megan Roddie-Fonseca, a senior security engineer at Datadog, recalls a pivotal moment during her job interview that swayed her decision to join the company.

"During the interview process, the manager asked me, 'How can I manage you? What's your ideal way of working?'" Roddie-Fonseca says. "'What can I do in order to make you the employee that you need to be and that you want to be?'"

For Roddie-Fonseca, a neurodivergent individual, this willingness to adapt management styles based on individual needs was a key factor in her decision to accept Datadog's offer.

"That's a big thing for me, instead of a manager saying, 'This is my management style,'" she says, noting that a tailored management approach can create an environment where neurodiverse workers feel understood and supported.

Roddie-Fonseca was diagnosed with autism when she was 12 years old and with ADHD later in life. While she has personally had overall positive experiences in the cybersecurity industry, she's also aware — by networking with other neurodivergent individuals — of the challenges that many face in their careers.

Neurodiversity includes individuals with conditions such as autism, ADHD, and dyslexia. While neurodivergent individuals can bring a wealth of unique skills to the workplace, they often face unnecessary challenges in the hiring process, training, and overall workplace environment.

Align the Interview With the Job

One issue is the current structure of the hiring process in many organizations. Rigid interviews, vague expectations, and unaccommodating environments can create barriers for neurodivergent candidates. Roddie-Fonseca says that typical interview setups, where candidates sit in front of a hiring manager or panel to answer rapid-fire questions, are not designed for those who may struggle with social anxiety or sensory-processing issues.

"Sitting in a room answering questions, especially when you're seeking a job that is going to have less social interaction, is not the way to do it," she says. "When it comes to showing my skill set, I'm going to be doing that on a computer, in an environment I'm comfortable with."

Performance-based interviews, where candidates demonstrate their skills in a simulated work environment, are a better alternative. Dr. Jodi Asbell-Clarke, a senior researcher in neurodiversity in STEM education at the nonprofit TERC and author of Reaching and Teaching Neurodivergent Learners in STEM, says it is essential to allow candidates to show their abilities under conditions they’re comfortable with.

“Many neurodivergent employees I have spoken with tell me they are at their best when they have time and mental space to solve a problem on their own, in their own way, and then bring it back to the team,” she says.

Rather than focusing on quick thinking under pressure, performance-based assessments allow candidates to demonstrate their problem-solving talents without the added stress of rigid, high-pressure conditions.

Supporting Neurodivergent Employees on the Job

Hiring neurodivergent candidates is just the first step; ensuring they are supported once on the job is equally important. Neurodivergent professionals often thrive in environments where accommodations are made to help them succeed, from flexible working conditions to individualized communication styles.

Universal design principles — where workplace accommodations are made available to everyone, regardless of whether they disclose a neurodivergent condition — can make a big difference, says Liz Green, an occupational therapist and business consultant who specializes in neurodiversity and inclusive design and often works with cybersecurity.

"Neurodivergence is already present in about 20% of the workforce, but not everyone will disclose it. So it's important to have support systems in place that everyone can access," she says.

Creating employee manuals, where workers outline their preferred communication and work styles, is a simple and inclusive solution that can benefit all employees, neurodivergent or not, Green adds.

Once neurodivergent employees are onboarded, providing appropriate training is essential. The traditional approach to training, where all new hires undergo the same program without considering individual learning needs, can leave neurodivergent employees struggling. Asbell-Clarke points out that giving neurodivergent employees space for "autonomy of thought" during training can be beneficial. For example, instead of bombarding new hires with information in a classroom setting, consider self-paced training modules that allow individuals to learn at their own speed.

Meghan Maneval, senior director of product marketing at LogicGate and also a neurodivergent individual, says clear communication — in multiple formats — during both interviewing and training is essential for her.

"Due to my auditory processing disorder, I often rely on written communication to fully process information," she says.

Employers can also create mentorship opportunities, pairing neurodivergent hires with more experienced employees who understand their challenges. These mentors can offer guidance and help them navigate the nuances of company culture and expectations.

Creating a Culture of Inclusion

Building an inclusive culture goes beyond just offering accommodations. It requires a shift in mindset across the organization.

"It's a culture shift because a lot of people are afraid to bring up those things because people think they're silly or they'll feel like, you know, they're going to get fired or not be a candidate for hire because they made a request like this," says Roddie-Fonseca.

Green emphasizes the need for open dialogue and the willingness to learn.

"Opening up the conversation is the first step. Silence doesn't help,” she says. By engaging in conversations about neurodiversity, employers can begin to dismantle the biases that prevent neurodivergent individuals from succeeding.

Another key component is establishing employee resource groups (ERGs) for neurodivergent individuals, says Green. These groups can provide a platform for employees to voice their needs and advocate for changes that improve the workplace for everyone.

“The most important thing is bringing forth the voices of the population," Green says. "It's about making an effort to listen and then act on what neurodivergent employees are saying."

An opportunity exists to rethink traditional hiring practices and embrace a more inclusive approach in cybersecurity hiring. As Datadog's Roddie-Fonseca points out, neurodivergent individuals often possess unique problem-solving abilities and strong attention to detail — skills that are highly valuable in technical fields. Yet the current hiring landscape remains inaccessible for many. By adopting flexible, inclusive hiring and training practices, cybersecurity employers can not only tap into the neurodiverse talent pool but also create a more dynamic and innovative workforce.