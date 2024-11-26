Hiring and retaining neurodivergent talent is a crucial step toward fostering a more inclusive and innovative cybersecurity workforce. But traditional hiring processes and standardized training programs can often create barriers for these individuals and lead companies to lose out on talent.

Here are eight tips for ensuring that your hiring and training processes are more inclusive and that neurodivergent candidates can succeed and thrive within your organization once they are on the job.

1. Embrace Performance-Based Interviews

Traditional interviews may not showcase a neurodivergent candidate's full potential. Instead, use performance-based interviews where candidates can demonstrate their skills in a comfortable, simulated work environment. This provides better insight into their capabilities and reduces stress related to social interactions.

"Sitting in a room answering questions, especially when you're seeking a job that is going to have less social interaction, is not the way to do it," says Megan Roddie-Fonseca, a senior security engineer at Datadog and a neurodivergent person with autism and ADHD. "When it comes to showing my skill set, I'm going to be doing that on a computer, in an environment I'm comfortable with."

2. Communicate Clear Expectations

Clarity is key when working with neurodivergent candidates. During interviews and onboarding, provide clear instructions and explain expectations thoroughly. Avoid using metaphors or vague language, which can create confusion for some candidates.

"Due to my auditory processing disorder, I often rely on written communication to fully process information," says Meghan Maneval, senior director of product marketing at LogicGate.

3. Use Flexible Interview Formats

Allowing candidates to complete tasks at their own pace and in familiar environments can help them showcase their strengths without the added pressure of time constraints or sensory distractions.

"Many neurodivergent employees I have spoken with tell me they are at their best when they have time and mental space to solve a problem on their own, in their own way, and then bring it back to the team," says Jodi Asbell-Clarke, a senior researcher in neurodiversity in STEM education at the nonprofit TERC and author of Reaching and Teaching Neurodivergent Learners in STEM.

4. Develop Individualized Training Plans

Neurodivergent employees often benefit from tailored training programs. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, offer flexible training options, such as self-paced modules, to accommodate different learning styles.

"Giving neurodivergent employees space for autonomy of thought during training can be beneficial," Asbell-Clarke says.

5. Build a Culture of Inclusion

Foster open dialogue about neurodiversity and encourage conversations about the needs of neurodivergent employees. Create employee resource groups (ERGs) to provide a platform for neurodivergent voices and make sure they feel heard.

“It's a culture shift because a lot of people are afraid to bring up those things because people think they're silly or they'll feel like, you know, they're going to get fired or not be a candidate for hire because they made a request like this," Roddie-Fonseca says.

6. Implement Universal Design Principles

Adopt universal design practices that benefit everyone in the workplace, whether or not they disclose a neurodivergent condition. Simple accommodations, such as allowing flexible workspaces, reducing sensory distractions, and providing access to tools, can help everyone thrive.

"Neurodivergence is already present in about 20% of the workforce, but not everyone will disclose it. So it's important to have support systems in place that everyone can access," says Liz Green, an occupational therapist and business consultant specializing in neurodiversity and inclusive design, who often works with cybersecurity clients.

7. Regularly Check in With Employees

Create a culture of regular check-ins, where managers and employees can discuss accommodations, work environment preferences, and overall well-being. This ensures neurodivergent employees feel supported and understood. But do it in different ways so that the check-ins are not intrusive. This can be done with short check-in surveys, for example.

"Quick checks are very helpful," Green says. "Regular check-ins allow managers to understand how employees are doing and if any accommodations need adjustment."

8. Be Open to Learning and Adapting

Creating an inclusive environment for neurodivergent employees requires a willingness to learn and adapt. Encourage managers to engage in ongoing training and education on neurodiversity and foster a workplace culture that supports continuous learning and improvement. Make sure that neurodivergent employees are included in all conversations and initiatives that are centered on inclusion.

"The most important thing is bringing forth the voices of the population," Green says. "It's about making an effort to listen and then act on what neurodivergent employees are saying."