US Soldier Arrested in Verizon, AT&T Hacks

NEWS BRIEF

A US Army soldier was reportedly arrested Dec. 20 in Texas and charged with two counts of unlawful transfer of confidential phone records.

Cameron John Wagenius, 20, is suspected of leaking presidential call logs belonging to AT&T and Verizon under an online alias of "Kiberphant0m."

Wagenius was initially flagged as being involved in the Snowflake hacking campaign along with Connor Riley Moucka, also known as "Judische," who was arrested last October as part of the Snowflake account hacking.

Kiberphant0m reportedly published stolen call logs for former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris after Moucka was arrested, as well as offered data schema from the National Security Agency, call logs from US government agencies, and a SIM-swapping Verizon service.

He also posted on Telegram about hacking more than 15 telecom providers and maintaining a distributed denial-of-service botnet.

An indictment alleges that Wagenius was involved in the sale and transmission of confidential phone records; no further details have been released regarding his connection to the Snowflake attacks.