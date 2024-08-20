Toyota Customer, Employee Data Leaked in Confirmed Data Breach

UPDATE

Toyota has confirmed that it has been impacted by breach involving roughly 240GB of stolen data from a third party.

The company hasn't released any information on the attack, such as when it was discovered, who the thief is, and how many customers' data was exposed.

As it told Dark Reading, "Toyota Motor North America was not the subject of this activity. Contrary to what has been reported, our systems were not breached or compromised. The cited post appears related to a third-party entity that is misrepresented as Toyota. Toyota takes cybersecurity very seriously and we will work to address the concerns of those involved."

Toyota told other outlets that it is "aware" of the situation. "The issue is limited in scope and is not a system-wide issue," the company added.

ZeroSevenGroup claims to have stolen Toyota's information, and said the data contains details of Toyota employees, customers, contracts, and financial information.

"We have hacked a branch in United States to one of the biggest automotive manufacturer in the world (TOYOTA)," the threat actor reportedly claimed. "We are really glad to share the files with you here for free. The data size: 240 GB."

The group also claimed to have collected network infrastructure information using an open source ADRecon tool.

Guido Grillenmeier, Semperis principal technologist, tells Dark Reading that he believes the victim is "one of Toyota’s US dealerships given how vast their footprint is with more than 1,500 locations in the U.S. and 200 global distributors." But Toyota responds, "We are not at liberty to disclose the third party. Regarding the scope, it involves the data of a single third party, and it will be responsible for notifying those involved."

This story was updated on Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. ET to include Toyota's statements to Dark Reading and to reflect that the breach was of a third party, not internal systems.