Toolkit Vastly Expands APT41's Surveillance Powers

China's APT41 threat group is using a sophisticated Windows-based surveillance toolkit in a cyber-espionage campaign targeting organizations in South Asia.

The malware adds to the already broad portfolio of malicious tools that the threat actor has deployed in recent years and makes APT41 an even more pernicious threat to targeted enterprises.

Optimized Plug-ins

Researchers at BlackBerry, among the many who are tracking the threat actor, spotted the new malware toolkit earlier this year and have dubbed it "DeepData Framework." Their analysis showed it to be a highly modular toolkit that supports as many as 12 separate plug-ins, each one optimized for a specific malicious function.

Four of the plug-ins steal communications from WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and WeChat. Another three are rigged to steal and exfiltrate system information, Wi-Fi network data, and information on all installed applications on the compromised system — including names and installation paths. Three DeepData plug-ins steal information related to browsing history and cookies; they also grab passwords from Web browsers, Baidu storage services, FoxMail, and other cloud services, and other information like user emails and contact lists in Microsoft Outlook. The remaining two plug-ins enable theft of audio files from compromised systems.

Blackberry researchers chanced upon DeepData when conducting an investigation of "LightSpy," an iOS implant that they have tracked APT41 using in an ongoing and wide-ranging mobile espionage campaign against targets in India and South Asia. Their analysis showed DeepData to have a similar design to LightSpy in that both have a core module and support for multiple data theft plug-ins.

Significantly, DeepData appears to be a malware toolkit that the attackers are manually interacting with after compromising a target and gaining access. "The [command and control] address is also specified as a command line argument, as are the requested plugins to be run or data to extract," Blackberry's research and intelligence team said in a blog post this week. "The implication of this execution method is that it must be done manually, sans a script or some other bundling distribution."

Surveillance Powers Continue to Grow

DeepData adds to APT41's already formidable surveillance and cyber espionage capabilities. The malicious framework is an example of the constantly emerging threats that organizations have to deal with when trying to mitigate threats from advanced persistent threat groups and nation-state bad actors. "Our latest findings indicate that the threat actor behind DeepData has a clear focus on long-term intelligence gathering," BlackBerry said. Since first deploying LightSpy in 2022, the threat actor has methodically and strategically bulked up its capabilities to intercept communications and steal data in total stealth, BlackBerry said.

APT41 is a known threat actor that security vendors and researchers have been variously tracking as Winnti, WickedPanda, Barium, Wicked Spider, and other names. Some vendors consider APT41 to be a collection of smaller subgroups collectively working at the behest of, or on behalf of the Chinese government. The group's mandate appears to be very broad, based on its targets and the kind of campaigns it has conducted in recent years.

Most recently, researchers tied APT41 to attacks targeting global logistics and utilities companies, and to a campaign that targeted research entities in Taiwan. Over the years, the group has stolen data from a wide range of organizations, including intellectual property and trade secrets from healthcare organizations, media and entertainment companies, government agencies, automative firms, retailers, energy companies, pharmaceutical companies, and others. Its activities prompted a US government investigation and subsequent indictment of five alleged members of APT41 back in 2020. Its victims have spanned Europe, Asia, and North America.

The group's latest South Asian campaign appears aimed at politicians, journalists, and political activists in the region, according to BlackBerry. "Organizations of all sizes, particularly those in targeted regions, should treat this threat as a high priority and implement comprehensive defensive measures."

The company's recommended mitigation measures include blocking the group's known C2 infrastructure, monitoring networks and devices for unexpected audio recording activities, using secure communications for transmitting data, and deploying the detection rules that BlackBerry has released for DeepData components.



