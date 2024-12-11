Tips for Preventing Breaches in 2025

COMMENTARY

We witnessed some of the largest data breaches in recent history in 2024, with victims including industry titans like AT&T, Snowflake (and, therefore, Ticketmaster), and more. For US businesses, data breaches cost more than $9 million on average, and they cause lasting damage to customer and partner trust.

Still, a resounding 98% of companies work with vendors that have had a breach. While business leaders have become more cautious in identifying vendors, they're integral to the growth of a business — providing critical goods, services, and technology to support ever-evolving business models and complex supply chains.

These vendors may never be able to fully guarantee security and peace of mind, so security teams must regularly conduct due diligence measures to make more informed decisions and mitigate risks as much as possible. As businesses plan for the coming year, here are tips for ensuring your data, privacy, and information assets are secured and protected in 2025.

Proactive Security Reviews

Vendors are essential, but relying on them without verifying their security practices is like playing with fire. Conducting regular security reviews will help your team mitigate potential risks before they turn into costly incidents. A security review is a comprehensive analysis of a vendor's ability to protect sensitive data, comply with industry regulations, and respond to potential breaches. Conducting a security review involves evaluating several key areas, such as data encryption, compliance with standards like the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and incident response protocols.

Ongoing audits and real-time monitoring track a vendor's changing security posture and detect emerging vulnerabilities. Continuous monitoring ensures compliance and proactive threat detection, preventing gaps in security oversight.

The SolarWinds breach, for example, could have been mitigated with better continuous monitoring, which would have detected the malicious software update earlier.

A practical approach is to implement quarterly security assessments for vendors that handle critical infrastructure. These assessments can identify evolving risks, ensuring that a one-time review doesn't leave blind spots in long-term vendor security.

To streamline assessments, leverage automation tools, vulnerability scanners, and compliance platforms to hand off repetitive tasks, improve accuracy, and save time, ensuring comprehensive reviews without manual bottlenecks. Using AI-driven security tools reduces detection times for vulnerabilities, helping companies address issues faster.

Security reviews aren't a complete fail-safe, but they do equip businesses to choose vendors that align with their security postures. With consistent, proactive security reviews, businesses can reduce their risk of cyberattacks, breaches, and regulatory fines.

Legacy systems are inherently risky, as outdated software and hardware are not receiving regular security updates. Assess your legacy systems for vulnerabilities, and plan to invest in upgrades or replacements. If an immediate replacement isn't possible, isolate legacy systems from your shared networks and utilize segmentation to contain threats.

Advanced Security Measures

Once you have a process for regular security reviews and risk assessments in place, and your tech stack is protected from vulnerabilities, implement advanced security measures like encryption and access controls to protect your data and your team's data.

Encryption Protocols

Encryption is a fundamental security measure that protects data at rest and in transit. For data at rest, ensure you are encrypting sensitive information stored on servers, databases, and other storage devices using robust encryption algorithms such as AES-256. For data in transit, encrypting information transmitted over networks using protocols like Transport Layer Security (TLS) is crucial to prevent interception and eavesdropping.

Access Control Systems

Stringent access controls help to ensure that only authorized personnel can access sensitive information. Multifactor authentication (MFA) is required to access critical systems and data, adding an extra layer of security beyond just passwords.

Role-based access control (RBAC) assigns permissions based on roles within an organization, so that employees have access only to the information necessary for their job functions. Regularly review and update these permissions to reflect changes in roles and responsibilities.

Identifying and mitigating IT infrastructure vulnerabilities, conducting thorough risk assessments, and implementing advanced security measures are critical steps in preventing data breaches. Organizations can significantly enhance their security posture, protect sensitive information, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements by focusing on these areas. As we look ahead to 2025, remember to remain vigilant and agile: Hackers are constantly evolving, and so too should our security protocols.