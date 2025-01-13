Telefonica Breach Exposes Jira Tickets, Customer Data

The Hellcat ransomware group has stolen roughly 5,000 documents, potentially containing confidential information, from the telecom giant's internal database.

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

January 13, 2025

1 Min Read
Telefonica logo on a glass background
Source: Photo Art Lucas via Alamy Stock Photo

NEWS BRIEF

Telefonica, the multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Madrid, has confirmed that its internal systems were breached by hackers, leading to the theft of more than 236,000 lines of customer data and close to a half-million Jira tickets.

"We have become aware of unauthorized access to an internal ticketing system," Telefonica said in an emailed statement to media. "We are currently investigating the extent of the incident and have taken the necessary steps to block any unauthorized access."

Four threat actors posted an exfiltrated Jira database on the BreachForums Dark Web hacking community last week, claiming that it contains nearly 470,000 lines of internal ticketing data and more than 5,000 PDFs, Word documents, PowerPoints, and other documents.

Three of the four threat actors in question are believed to be a part of the Hellcat ransomware group.

Hudson Rock, a cybersecurity vendor that claims to have spoken with the threat actors, reported that the perpetrators used infostealer malware to compromise roughly 15 Telefonica employees and gain access to the system via their credentials. 

The vendor says that the breach has exposed 24,000 Telefonica employee emails and names as well as the Jira issues. The stolen documents also likely contain other confidential information.

"The data includes summaries of internal Jira issues, which can reveal sensitive operational details, project plans and vulnerabilities within Telefonica's infrastructure," Hudson Rock warned. "This poses a significant risk as it could be used to map out internal workflows and exploit weaknesses."

Read more about:

News Briefs

About the Author

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

Skilled writer and editor covering cybersecurity for Dark Reading.

See more from Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

"HIPAA Violation" written on a form, surrounded by medical supplies
Vulnerabilities & Threats
New HIPAA Cybersecurity Rules Pull No PunchesNew HIPAA Cybersecurity Rules Pull No Punches
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Jan 3, 2025
6 Min Read
Tencent's website homepage
Cybersecurity Operations
Pentagon Adds Chinese Gaming Giant Tencent to Federal BanPentagon Adds Chinese Gaming Giant Tencent to Federal Ban
byKristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Jan 7, 2025
1 Min Read
A hand about to press a large digital button marked AI on a screen
Cyber Risk
6 AI-Related Security Trends to Watch in 20256 AI-Related Security Trends to Watch in 2025
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Dec 31, 2024
6 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers